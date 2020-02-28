Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security

On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sign a joint US-Latvian declaration on 5G network security, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting Rinkēvičs mentioned the importance of fifth generation wireless network (5G) for future welfare and national security – to help improve cross-border services and trade. He said 5G offers a wide range of uses, including management of critical infrastructure and provision of services to the public, and this may benefit Latvian and US citizens and their economy.

«Increase of the volume of data in 5G network will further connect the world, including the economies of USA and Latvia. It may also contribute to cross-border services and trade,» Rinkēvičs said at the time of signing of the declaration.

The ministry reports that during the meeting participating officials discussed topical sides of US-Latvian partnership, Trans-Atlantic cooperation and security policy.

The full text of the declaration is available on the ministry’s website. The declaration stresses it is important to protect communication networks from interference and manipulations, providing Latvian and US citizens with privacy and security.

Rinkēvičs thanked USA for contribution to Baltic States’ and the region’s security, especially stressing that mutual relations are great, adding that USA is Latvia’s closest strategic ally, which is reflected in areas like defence cooperation, energy security, hybrid threat prevention, especially in cyber security and disinformation, the ministry reports.