Latvia commemorates journalists of the Barricades

«Every year on 20 January we gather at the Saeima to commemorate the Barricades of 1991 – the days of protection of Latvia’s freedom. Today all of Riga smells of barricade smoke, of freedom. I believe the fires of freedom lit in commemoration of this day will still be lit year after year from now. Most importantly we cannot let these fires die out in our memory,» said Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece in a speech addressed to journalists of the Barricades.

Mūrniece thanked all journalists, radio and television workers – everyone in Latvia and around the world who reported the story about Latvia’s freedom. «Perhaps at the time the grass was greener and we were younger, but we and our memories are the same – about Latvia’s freedom,» said Mūrniece, stressing that people in Latvia should build barricades in their minds to protect Latvia from false news and lies.

Those present at the Saeima building commemorated with a moment of silence the once chief editor of newspaper Latvijas Jaunatne Andrejs Cīrulis, who had created an internet website Barikadopēdija.

The festive event dedicated to independence fighters who worked in television, radio and newspapers is one of the traditions of the parliament organizes every January since the 8th Saeima’s time.

On this day the Saeima speaker, members of the Praesidium and deputies also participated in other commemorative events associated with the Barricades of 1991. Commemorating historic events, deputies also participated in the lighting of a commemorative fire at Dome Square. Flowers were also laid at Riga II Forest Cemetery, at the Freedom Monument and the Bastion Hills.