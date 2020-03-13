Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

The state of emergency is in place from the moment it was approved until 14 April. During this period of time, authorities will do their best to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Healthcare Ministry is put in charge of coordinating the work of responsible institutions during the state of emergency.

During the state of emergency state and municipal institutions will have to assess the possibility and create opportunities to provide face-to-face services remotely.

To visit pre-school education facilities, parents have to submit a written confirmation by 13 March that neither they nor their children have been to countries affected by Covid-19 countries and territories and have not been in contact with Covid-19 patients, and that they do not have an opportunity to observe their children in person.

Additionally face-to-face education process has been halted in all education facilities, ensuring the option for remote education starting from 13 March 2020. The only exception is centralized state exams.

All cultural education, sports and hobby group activities, such as practice, competition and rehearsals have been put on hold.

As of 13 March all public events, gatherings, processions and protests bigger than 200 people are cancelled or banned.

Tourism service providers are expected to offer re-scheduling options for trips to countries affected by Covid-19, returning from which requires travellers to undergo special preventive measures in accordance with information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on its website.

If possible, residents are urged to cancel, re-schedule or reconsider business trips to countries and territories affected by Covid-19.

It is also necessary to ensure people with symptoms of upper respiratory infection are not employed in jobs associated with working with other people.

Visits of third persons to healthcare institutions, social care institutions and prisons will be limited, except with permission from the institution’s head. Specific rights of prisoners will be limited also. This will be decided by the prison chief.

Private persons are also advised to refrain from travelling to foreign countries.

Persons who have recently returned from countries and territories affected by Covid-19 will have to undergo special preventive measures. This includes staying quarantine for 14 days after returning to observe their health.

If symptoms of upper respiratory infections appear, such as runny nose, cough, sore throat, high body temperature, breathing problems, are urged to call 113 immediately upon spotting the symptoms. Persons should self-isolate in their home and stay in contact with their family doctor and other medical personnel.

People who have recently returned from one of the countries affected by Covid-19 should avoid contacting with other people, as well as avoid public places, institutions and private visits.

Additionally, these residents are urged to stay home at all times.

If there is no other option, these people may go out wearing a protective mask and in hours when there are fewer people. It is also advised to maintain a 2 m distance for other people and use hand sanitizer.

With the state of emergency Latvian Emergency Medical Service and daycare healthcare institution medical personnel, as well as epidemiologists working for SPKC are permitted to work extra hours that exceed the hours permitted by the Labour Law but do not exceed 60 hours a week. Overtime pay will be requested from the state budget programme Funding for Emergencies.

Activities will be financed from state budget finances allocated to institutions in accordance with the Law on State Budget for 2020, as well as budged finances for emergencies. Decisions on allocation of additional funding are made by the Cabinet of Ministers.