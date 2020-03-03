bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Latvia does a lot, but can do more. UN reports on prevention of discrimination of women

BNN
March 3, 2020

UN, gender equality, Latvia, reportUN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women welcomes Latvia’s legislative initiative on prevention of discrimination of women in important areas. This includes amendments to the Criminal Law to combat violence against women, as reported by Latvia’s Defence Ministry.

The ministry also says the committee welcomes amendments to the Civil Law, providing courts and police the authority to make decisions on temporary protection against violence, as well as amendments to the Social Services and Social Assistance Law, offering state-funded rehabilitation to victims of violence.

The UN committee welcomes Latvia’s initiatives in policy planning documents, as well as implementation of programmes and difference administrative measures. The committee praised Latvia’s newly-adopted law that provides Latvian citizenship to all children born in Latvia starting with 1 January 2020, the Defence Ministry adds.

The ministry reports the UN committee mentions in its conclusions that Latvia would do well adopting a separate gender equality law. The committee stressed the need to enhance the national mechanism to protect women’s rights, securing sufficient financial, technical and human resources.

The UN committee also welcomes Latvia’s efforts to reduce gender stereotypes in education, providing boys and girls the freedom of choice and training teachers about gender equality matters.

Other areas in which Latvia received praise from the UN committee include encouraging fathers to use paternity and childcare leave.

The committee invites Latvia to perform measures to prevent possible differences in wages paid to men and women and work they can do so that both genders have equal opportunities.

In regards to marriage, according to Defence Ministry, the committee is concerned with Sections 32 and 33 of the Civil Law permit persons aged 16 to marry if their parents or guardians permit it and if the person the minor wishes to marry is 18. The committee recommended adding amendments to raise the age bar to 18.

The UN committee is also concerned about Latvia not having ratified the Istanbul Convention and that there is still a high number of violence cases against women in the country, as well as the large number of deaths of women caused by violence. The committee invited Latvia to ratify the Istanbul Convention and preserve the fight against domestic violence as a government priority, Latvian Defence Ministry explains.

«The committee praised Latvia’s efforts in combating international human trafficking.»

At the same time, the committee urges Latvia to adopt a law on the fight against human trafficking and enhance mechanisms, especially on state borders, to identify victims of human trafficking and offer them necessary support measures and protection. Latvia is also urged to effectively use possible human trafficking cases and prosecute the guilty parties, the ministry notes.

Recommendations provided to further improve Latvia’s legislation to protect women include adoption of Prostitution Limitation Law to further reduce demand for prostitution, making involvement in this industry an administratively punishable offence. The UN committee urges Latvia declare women involved in prostitution as victims, stresses Defence Ministry.

In its conclusions the UN committee urges Latvia to submit additional information about accomplishments in involving different organizations protecting women’s interests in the development of regulations, policy planning documents, as well as their adoption and evaluation in the next two years.

