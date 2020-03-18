Latvia experiences a more rapid labour cost climb than the average in the EU

The average hourly labour costs in Latvia in Q4 2019, when compared to the same period of the year prior, had increased 7.7%, which is a considerably more rapid climb when compared to the average in the EU and Eurozone, according to data for 27 countries published by Eurostat.

A more rapid climb of labour costs in Q4 in comparison with 2018 was observed in Romania (+12%), Bulgaria (+11.9%), Hungary (+9.9%) and the Czech Republic (+8.8%), whereas Slovakia’s climb was identical to Latvia. A slightly slower than Latvia’s climb was observed in Slovenia (+6.7%), Estonia (+6.7%), Poland (+6.1%) and Lithuania (+4.9%).

EU’s average hourly labour costs in Q4 had increased 2.7%, whereas Eurozone’s increase was 2.4%.

In the industrial sector hourly labour costs in the EU had increased 2.8% in Q4 2019, whereas Eurozone’s increase was 2.2%. In Latvia the labour costs in October-December was 8.4% larger than a year ago in the industrial sector. In Lithuania and Estonia this increase was 6.1%.

In the construction sector the average labour costs in the EU in October-December had increased 3.4% in Q4, whereas the increase in Eurozone was 2.3%. Additionally a 15.3% increase of costs was registered in Latvia. Lithuania experienced a 2.8% decline and Estonia experienced a 9.5% increase.

In Q4 hourly labour costs in the service industry in the EU were2.5% and in Eurozone were 2.3% higher than a year prior. In Latvia labor costs in the service industry had increased 6.5%. The increase in Lithuania was 2.3% and the increase in Estonia was 5.9%.

Labour maintenance costs consist of costs of wages, prizes and bonuses, as well as taxes and social insurance costs.

Data is not available for Denmark