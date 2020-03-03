Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics

Latvian Transport Ministry’s vice-state secretary Uldis Reimanis, during his visit to Minsk, presented a project for cooperation between Latvia and Belarus in transports and logistics, as reported by the ministry’s representative Ilze Greiškalna.

The agreement project for cooperation between the two countries was presented over two days – 2nd and 3rd March – during the visit directly to Belarusian Transport and Communication Minister Aleksejs Avramenko.

Commenting on the agreement project, Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaitis said Latvia and Belarus have similar views on mutual cooperation and partnership to secure integrated intermodal logistical network and ease the movement of freights between Europe and Asia.

Greiškalna says Transport Ministry’s and industry representatives’ jointly developed

agreement for cooperation of both countries may be signed during the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Latvia.

The project includes offers from industry businessmen to their Belarusian partners in all transport sectors, including the competitive offer to use Latvian port infrastructure for oil supplies for Belarus and increase of freights from Belarus, says Greiškalna.

During his visit to Belarus, Reimanis also met with Belarusian national airline Belavia director general Anatolijs Gusarovs to discuss development of regional flights between Belarus and Latvia using Liepaja Airport.

As previously reported, Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics (BATL) board member Ivars Landmanis has outlined Belarus as a major strategic partner. This is why, he believe it is necessary to open up the market as much as possible for all services needed to ensure smooth freights. He also notes that

Belarus has told Latvia many times about its not too well-developed tariff policy for transits in comparison to other countries.

This means – to make Latvia a competitive transit corridor, it is necessary to open up its railway cross-border section for all railway freight carriers. This would put an end to the dominant position of Latvian Railway’s (LDz) subsidiary LDz Cargo on this segment of Latvian railway network. According to Landmanis, this would also provide partners clear and appropriate tariff conditions.