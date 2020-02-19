Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica

The funding Latvia needs to implement Rail Baltica project is EUR 297 620 500. This includes EUR 242 385 425 from the Connecting Europe Facility and EUR 55 235 075 from the state co-financing, as reported by Transport Ministry’s communication office.

Funding for the project is intended for the construction of Anniņmuiža bypass and regional road Ulbroka-Ogre (P5) transport bypass. It is also necessary to secure Salaspils multi-modal terminal operation services, as well as perform a study to secure operator services at Riga Central Railway Station and Rail Baltica railway station at Riga International Airport, as reported by Transport Ministry.

Between 2015 and 2019, signing three financing contracts, Baltic States affirmed their commitment to invest funding from Connecting Europe Facility in the project.

Of the financing EUR 292 098 985 is intended for activities in Latvia. This amount consists of EUR 240 567 215 of foreign funding and EUR 51 531 680 of state co-financing.

The total funding will become known in Q3 2020. The Cabinet of Ministers will prepare a separate report on it. The government will outline priority activities to continue alienating land for the project, develop Salaspils multi-modal logistics terminal and infrastructure maintenance hubs in Skulte and Iecava, prepare detailed plans for regional stations and their technical projects, implement the second stage of Riga Central Railway hub construction and ensure Rail Baltica’s connectivity with Riga International Airport.