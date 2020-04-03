Latvia prohibits exports of medicines needed during state of emergency

Exports of medicines vital for the domestic market during state of emergency will be prohibited in Latvia, according to the order published in the Latvian Herald by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele.

The State Agency of Medicines has been ordered to compose a list of medicines vital in the state of emergency, considering recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for treatment of COVID-19 and performing risk assessment of medicine accessibility in Latvia. The report will be published and updated on their website later.

The order provides for prohibiting pharmaceutical companies engaged in medicines wholesale trade to export medicines included on the list of medicines compiled by the State Agency of Medicines, as well as carry said medicines to member states of the European Economic Area.

The order was issued, considering the current epidemiological situation to protect the lives of Latvian patients and health interests during the spread of COVID-19, as well as to reduce the risk of supply disruptions of medicines important for Latvian patients and without impacting mutual assistance agreements between countries.

The Health Inspectorate in cooperation with the State Medicines Agency to control compliance with this order.