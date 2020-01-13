Latvia provides political asylum to Russian journalist Shvaryov

Latvia has provided political asylum to Russian news agency Rosbalt journalist Aleksandr Shvaryov, who is accused of libel against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Russian government has declared an international manhunt for the journalist.

Asylum in Latvia is provided to Shvaryov’s entire family.

«Me and my family have been given political asylum by Latvian authorities, admitting that the Russian government is pursuing me for my work,» Shvaryov told Interfax.

He added that he plans to continue efforts to prove his innocence and put an end to criminal prosecution.

In Russia Shvaryov is accused of defaming billionaire Ailsher Usmanov, as well as extorting approximately EUR 45 000 from a Kazakhstan-based businessman, chairman of the board of directors of Fincraft Resources holding Kenes Rakishev. A fine of roughly EUR 73 000 may be enforced from the journalist from the first accusation. The alternative is upwards of 480 hours of community service, whereas the penalty for extortion is a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The accusation states that between July and October 2018 Shvaryov, together with one Alisher Abdulayev, who is also declared in an international manhunt, had published false information on multiple websites, detailing Usmanov’s alleged involvement in some serious crime. Police concluded this information is not true and is clearly defamatory in nature, as well as impact the businessman’s reputation and cause moral damages.

Shvaryov’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov is confident the accusations are fabricated and his client’s criminal prosecution was ordered.

Furthermore, the accusation continues, since 2018, Shvaryovs together with Abdulayev and other currently undetermined persons has published discrediting information about Rakishev, accusing the businessman of fraud and having ties to criminal organizations. In the correspondence with Rakishev’s press-service, Shvaryov and Abdulayev requested USD 50 000 (approximately EUR 45 000). In the event of refusal, the journalist threatened to continue releasing defamatory and discrediting information.