Latvia’s biggest parties received EUR 1.2 million in donations; Unity, ZZS and Attīstībai/Par! in the lead

In 2019 the biggest political parties in Latvia received EUR 1 251 183 in donations. The largest donations were received by Attīstībai/Par!, Unity and the Union of Greens and Farmers, according to information from the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB).

EUR 79 064 was donated to Attīstībai/Par! union of parties. Latvijas attīstībai, which is part of this union, received EUR 117 370 in donations and Kustība Par! received EUR 11 568. This means that together the three political powers received EUR 208 002 in donations.

New Unity received EUR 31 442 in donations last year. Unity itself received EUR 164 910 in donations. Together, political forces received EUR 196 352 in donations.

Unity received a total of EUR 186 506 in donations last year.

As previously reported, European Parliament elections took place last year and the aforementioned parties demonstrated the biggest pre-election expenditures there.

Attīstībai/Par had declared pre-election expenditures worth approximately EUR 150 000, which helped the party to receive one seat in the parliament, making this party’s promotional expenditures per mandate the highest.

ZZS received EUR 68 781 in donations. Parties forming ZZS – Latvian Farmers Union and Latvian Green Party – received EUR 17 055 and EUR 105 057 respectively. In total, political organizations received EUR 190 893.

The New Conservative Party received EUR 102 671 in donations, whereas the National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» received EUR 91 213 in donations. KPV LV received EUR 20 680 in donations last year.

Of the parties that did not enter the Saeima, Progressive party received EUR 71 087 in donations, Latvian Association of Regions received EUR 31 877, and Latvian Russians Union received EUR 151 902 in donations. Latvian Russians Union also declared large EP promotional expenditures, which allowed the party to receive a seat in the European Parliament.

Read also: Attīstībai/Par! chosen mayoral candidate has donated EUR 37 000 to his parties

Private persons are allowed to donate money, pay membership fees from their income, but their amount is not allowed to exceed 30% from the persons’ income gained in the previous calendar year.

Individual donation amount to a single party is not allowed to exceed EUR 21 500 in a single year.