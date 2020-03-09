Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s political steps are becoming more and more questionable. From friendship and pushing lawyer Pāvels Rebenoks, who may be involved in corruption, to sharing public events with Aivars Lembergs, who is on the US list of sanctions. A minister should be familiar with the law and understand that politicians have to comply with international sanctions. Why does Nemiro continue risking Latvia’s economic state by maintaining friendly relations with people of questionable reputation and standing?

Latvian Economy Minister disregards US sanctions

Although Lembergs is under US sanctions, Nemiro ignores this fact and is not shy to share the opening of a modernized factory in Ventspils with him, even going as far as boasting this on Facebook.

Though Ventspils Freeport was just recently removed from the list of sanctions its deputy executive officer Igors Udodovs spends time with the person who was the reason why the freeport had ended up on the list of sanctions to begin with.

In accordance with Law on International Sanctions and National Sanctions of the Republic of Latvia, this applies to all persons and they have a duty to comply with and implement international and national sanctions.

Do Nemiro and Udodovs truly want to risk Ventspils Freeport’s repeated addition to the US list of sanctions.

Economy Minister cooperates with US sanctioned mayor

It should be mentioned here that this is not the first time when Nemiro spends time with people of questionable reputation. Nemiro was also sighted partying on a yacht with his advisor for legal affairs, lawyer Rebenoks, who is involved in Olainfarm «inheritors’ wars». On top of that, even after public discussions of Rebenoks’ reputation and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s refusal to pick Rebenoks as a candidate to Latvenergo’s council, Nemiro continue doing this. With Latvenergo a no-go, without any hesitation Rebenoks was instead pushed as deputy board chairman of Riga Freeport.

As BNN was previously told by lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs about Rebenoks and Nemiro: «The Economy Minister who governs economic affairs in the country, picking such a person as his advisor? If the choice falls on such people, who represent different commercial interests, this begs the question how far we’ve come in our development.»

Continuing: «This is about a hidden lobby. Who lobbies this one person for such high posts?»

The Economy Ministry is the leading state institution for economic policy, but Nemiro’s steps put into question the minister’s understanding of the functions entrusted to him in Latvia’s interest and how important it is to keep the country safe from any risks, such as addition to the so-called grey list or subject such an important state object as Ventspils Freeport to US sanctions.

It is worth reminding here that Latvia has only just avoided Financial Action Task Force’s grey list. The question is whether the economy minister is even aware that friendship between high-ranking officials with US sanctioned people, specifically if said people are also accused of serious corruption, risks Latvia ending up on FATF grey list.