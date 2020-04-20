Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid

In the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

When compared to the first two months of 2019, export volumes in Latvia had increased 8% in this year’s January-February period.

Export growth was higher than Latvia’s in Slovenia (+10%). Latvia is followed by Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Italy and Malta (+5% in all of them), Poland (+4%), as well as Bulgaria and Netherlands (+3% in both).

The most rapid export volume decline was observed in Cyprus (-40%), Luxembourg (-31%) and Finland (-17%). Export volumes remained unchanged in Ireland and Lithuania. Estonia’s export volumes have declined 4%.

Import volumes have increased in ten EU member states in January-February when compared to last year. The most rapid rise of imports was observed in Cyprus and Slovenia (+6% in both), Croatia (+5%) and Romania (+3%). Latvia experienced a 2% increase.

The biggest reduction was observed in Luxembourg (-23%), as well as Estonia and Malta (-6% in both countries), in Lithuania import volumes have declined 3%. Impost volumes remained unchanged in Spain, France, Hungary, Poland and Portugal.