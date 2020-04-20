bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 20.04.2020 | Name days: Mirta, Ziedīte
LatviaLatvia

Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 20, 2020

exports, EU, Eurostat, growth, declineIn the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

When compared to the first two months of 2019, export volumes in Latvia had increased 8% in this year’s January-February period.

Export growth was higher than Latvia’s in Slovenia (+10%). Latvia is followed by Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Italy and Malta (+5% in all of them), Poland (+4%), as well as Bulgaria and Netherlands (+3% in both).

The most rapid export volume decline was observed in Cyprus (-40%), Luxembourg (-31%) and Finland (-17%). Export volumes remained unchanged in Ireland and Lithuania. Estonia’s export volumes have declined 4%.

Import volumes have increased in ten EU member states in January-February when compared to last year. The most rapid rise of imports was observed in Cyprus and Slovenia (+6% in both), Croatia (+5%) and Romania (+3%). Latvia experienced a 2% increase.

The biggest reduction was observed in Luxembourg (-23%), as well as Estonia and Malta (-6% in both countries), in Lithuania import volumes have declined 3%. Impost volumes remained unchanged in Spain, France, Hungary, Poland and Portugal.

Keywords: decline EU Eurostat exports growth


Leave a reply

Kristīne Misāne released from prison

On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.

April 20, 2020

Germany, Poland and Czech Republic ease restrictions; France stays strict

In Europe, just as countries have been affected differently by COVID-19, policies to ease restrictions differ. Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have lifted a few, while France and Spain are not yet over the crisis, The Guardian reports.

April 20, 2020

Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid

In the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

April 20, 2020

EU asked to form an emergency fund to support media and journalism

European Union should immediately form an emergency fund to support media and journalism, says Latvian MEP Dace Melbārde.

April 20, 2020

Number of unemployed persons in Latvia grows by nearly 8 000 in April

In April the number of unemployed person in Latvia increased by 7 942. As a result of this, 69 469 residents have been provided unemployed status, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.

April 20, 2020

Estonia finds 16 virus-infected residents in Tartu University dormitory

In the dormitory of Estonia’s top higher education institution, the Tartu University, 16 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been found. The infected have been barred from leaving their rooms, while over 200 other inhabitants can go outside, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 20, 2020

COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.

April 20, 2020

Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court

On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.

April 20, 2020

Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year

In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.

April 20, 2020

PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia

Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.

April 20, 2020

Spain plans to allow children go outside after month in home isolation

In Spain, where over 20 000 people have died from the complications of COVID-19, the government has announced the worst point of the epidemic being left behind and plans to allow children to go outside homes, British broadcaster BBC reports.

April 20, 2020

State Education Content Centre’s head promises exams to be shorter, not easier

It is expected centralized exams in Latvia will be shorter but not easier this year, said State Education Content Centre head Guntars Catlaks in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma.

April 20, 2020

Air temperature in Latvia to reach +18° C this week

In spite of air temperature dropping below 0 C at night this week, daytime air temperature will be more spring-like as air temperature is expected to reach +16° C… +18° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

April 20, 2020

Violent attacks take place in Canada leaving 17 people dead

In eastern Canada, a series of killings have taken place, where 17 people, including the suspected attacker died, British news portal The Guardian reports.

April 20, 2020

No COVID-19 infection cases found in Latvian prisons so far

So far not a single COVID-19 infection case has been found in prisons in Latvia – neither among convicts nor among prison guards, said chief of Prison Administration Ilona Spure in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

April 20, 2020

Coronavirus in the Baltics. 727 in Latvia, 1 298 in Lithuania, 1 528 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 727, increasing by 15 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 298 infection cases.

2 comments
April 19, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.

April 19, 2020

BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.

April 19, 2020

COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases. It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.

April 18, 2020

Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial

Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.

2 comments
April 17, 2020

General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019

In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.

April 17, 2020

Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February

During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.

April 17, 2020

Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia

Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.

April 17, 2020

E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders

Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

1 comment
April 17, 2020

COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.

April 17, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support tracking people using mobile phones to limit the spread of COVID-19?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!