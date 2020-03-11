Latvia’s exports increase 4.2% in January 2020

In January 2020 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.24 billion, which at current prices was 4.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 7.2 % higher, but imports value of goods – 1.5 % higher.

In January, Latvia exported goods in the amount of EUR 1.07 billion, but imported – in the amount of EUR 1.17 billion. Compared to January 2019, foreign trade balance has improved slightly as exports in total foreign trade amount increased from 46.5 % to 47.9 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Calendar and seasonally adjusted data show that, compared to January 2019, in January 2020 the exports value at current prices went up by 6.8 % and the imports value by 2.2 %, whereas, compared to the previous month, the exports value went up by 2.9 %, but the imports value reduced by 7.4 %.

Main changes in exports in January 2020, compared to January 2019, included the following: exports of machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment up by EUR 37.1 million or 23.3 %; exports of vegetable products up by EUR 31.6 million or 53.5 %; exports of prepared foodstuffs up by EUR 11.6 million or 14.2 %; exports of wood and articles of wood down by EUR 18 million or 8.6 %; exports of vehicles and associated transport equipment down by EUR 12.8 million or 18.7 %.

Main changes in imports in January 2020, compared to January 2019, included the following: imports of prepared foodstuffs up by EUR 9.7 million or 10 %; imports of basic metals and articles of basic metals up by EUR 7.4 million or 7.1 %; imports of products of the chemical and allied industries up by EUR 6.3 million or 5.6 %; imports of mineral products down by EUR 21.9 million or 23.2 %; imports of wood and articles of wood down by EUR 7 million or 14.3 %.

In January, the main export partners of Latvia in trade with EU countries were Lithuania (16.2 % of total exports), Estonia (11.5 %), Germany (8.6 %) and Sweden (6.5 %), whereas the main import partners were Lithuania (18.5 % of total imports), Germany (10.2 %), Poland (9.4 %) and Estonia (9 %). Russia was the main partner in trade with third countries; its share in total Latvian exports in January accounted for 6.6 %, whereas in imports – for 7.1 %.

In January 2020, compared to January 2019, share of the European Union countries in total exports value fell by 3.6 percentage points, but in imports value – grew by 1.8 percentage points. Share of CIS countries in exports reduced by 0.1 percentage point and 1.2 percentage points in imports.

In January 2020 foreign trade balance of Latvia was positive with 118 partner countries, as exports value of goods exceeded imports value of goods. It was negative in trade with 53 countries.

The rise in exports of cereals in January 2020, as compared to January 2019, was facilitated by an increase in exports of wheat and meslin by EUR 14.7 million or 46 %. In its turn, exports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation reduced as exports of electricity decreased by EUR 10.2 million or 31.4 %.

Rise of imports of articles of iron and steel in January 2020, as compared to January 2019, was mostly affected by the increase in imports of miscellaneous articles of iron and steel of EUR 1 million or 24.7 %. In turn, reduction in imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation was mostly influenced by decrease of imports of electricity by EUR 15.4 million or 58.9 %.