Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%

Compared to Q4 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 1.1 % in Q4 2019 according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.

Main upward pressure on the GDP was exerted by the volume increase in services sectors (according to preliminary estimates – of 0.9 %), including rise of 1.7% in retail trade. Manufacturing shows slight decrease. Amount of collected product taxes has increased, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Compared to Q3 2019, GDP has increased by 0.2 %, based on seasonally and calendar adjusted data.

A more detailed press release on the precise value of and changes in the GDP during Q4 2019 will be published on 28 February.