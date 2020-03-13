Latvia’s industrial production volume decline in January more rapid than EU’s average

In January 2020 industrial production output in Latvia, when compared to the same period of 2019 had declined 4.5%, which is a more rapid decline than the average in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat on Thursday, 12 March.

Of the EU member states for which data is available, the most rapid decline was observed in Luxembourg (-9.2%), Croatia (-5.5%) and Latvia. Then there is Lithuania (-4%) and Germany (-3%).

Industrial production output in January, when compared to January 2019 has increased in Sweden and Slovakia (+0.5% in both), Ireland (+1.3%), Portugal (+2.4%), Hungary (+2.7%), Poland (+3.4%) and Malta (+8.1%).

Over the course of one month, the most rapid industrial production output decline was observed in Denmark (-2.1%), Latvia (-1.9%) and Lithuania (-1.8%), whereas the biggest increase was observed in Ireland (+5.7%), Hungary (+4.6%) and Slovakia (+4.5%).

In EU member states industrial production output had declined 1.6% in January 2020 when compared to the same month of 2019. Output in Eurozone had declined 1.9% in the same period of time. Industrial production output in the EU has increased 1.8% in one month. Growth in Eurozone was 2.3% in the same period.

Data is not available for Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia and Britain.