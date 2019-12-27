Latvia’s National Development Plan receives investment projects worth EUR 42 billion

Ministries of the Latvian government have submitted investment plans worth EUR 42 billion for the country’s National Development Plan for 2021-2027 (NAP2027), according to information from the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre (PKC).

The first redaction of NAP2027 has been published. Work on the end variant of the document continues.

So far ministries have submitted investment projects and planned activities for NAP2027 that fall under the plan’s expenditures and indicative funding sources, including EU multi-year budget plan.

Submissions from ministers will be evaluated further in order to provide NAP2027 with an appropriate financial statement for the next period’s indicatively supportable projects.

Generally, ministries have submitted investment projects worth EUR 42 billion. The most financially expansive investment projects were submitted by Transport Ministry, which needs EUR 9.7 billion. Economy Ministry follows next with EUR 6.5 billion, Healthcare Ministry with EUR 5.5 billion and Education and Science Ministry with EUR 5 billion.

Agriculture Ministry needs EUR 4.4 billion for its investment projects, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry needs EUR 3.7 billion and Welfare Ministry needs EUR 2.7 billion.

As it is known, initially NAP2027 had three strategic goals in mind – equal rights, productivity and income, as well as social trust. These goals will be the main measure for assessment of policies and budget funding requests, management processes and industry strategy for the next seven years. In November, the Saeima ordered to include in the plan a fourth strategic goal – regional development.