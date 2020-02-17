Latvia’s president presents no plan for Misāne matter after meeting with heads of institutions

After meeting with representatives of the management of responsible institutions on Monday, 17 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits did not present a clear action plan for Kristīne Misāne’s situation. However, he did stress the importance of civil activity, including the rising role online petitions.

Since the end of 2018 Misāne has been under arrest in Denmark, where she was detained following a request from the South African Republic, the authorities of which suspect her of kidnapping her child and other crimes. The Danish court decided last week to keep her under arrest. This basically means she will be extradited to the South African Republic on 20 February.

Levits told the media that her situation is, most importantly, a judicial matter. Nevertheless, it is also a humanitarian matter, which is why involvement from society is also important. He also said Latvia will try to resolve the humanitarian side of the issue in the South African Republic.

The president revealed that during the meeting participants discussed different measures each of the sides can still do. However, the presented no accurate plans for the future. He only said there are multiple opportunities to consider.

Levits also said the Cabinet of Ministers will develop a report on measures taken in the Misāne affair so far.

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists that the Latvian government will defend any one of its citizens in any corner of the world, including Misāne.

The prime minister stressed that the government has invested a great deal of effort into Misāne’s situation, outlining in particular the accomplishments of Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The meeting with the president was attended by Kariņš, Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s State Secretary Andris Pelšs, State Police’s acting chief Andrejs Grišins, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens and Latvia’s representative in international human rights institutions Kristīne Līce.

While the meeting was going, approximately 20 people were having a protest outside the Castle of Riga. People were holding posters in support of Misāne.

Meanwhile, the petition for Misāne’s support on change.org has been signed by at least 25 000 people so far.

According to Misāne’s representatives, the Danish office of the prosecutor «is doing all it can to extradite Misāne to the South African Republic». The Danish office of the prosecutor explains this decision by saying in the South African Republic Misāne is guaranteed prison time together with 18 other prisoners, which means 4.4 m2 of personal space. On 8 February Misāne started a hunger strike. Her goal is to attract attention to EU citizens’ human rights, which prohibit their extradition to third countries.

It was previously reported that the Danish prosecutor had previously informed Misāne that it is planned to extradite her to the South African Republic on 12 February. The decision was postponed to have the meeting on 14 February.

Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The Latvian office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.