Latvia’s president says ruling government coalition is stable

«The coalition remains stable,» said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

The president said the government is not interested in falling apart. Levits said disputes are a natural part of the coalition work process, because the government consists of five parties that have to agree on a joint policy, which means no one partners is able to implement their ideas fully.

The prime minister’s objective now is finding a compromise and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has succeeded in doing this, said Levits.

As for the government’s work in 2020, Levits said it is important to work on enhancement of the rule of law. He also mentioned law amendments to help put an end to the practise of prolonging litigations. The president said most courts handle their trials in accordance with general terms, but there are certain trials that last for years, and this is not how things should be.

Levits also says the government needs to continue working on improving the finance system. However, strict rules may create difficulties for issue of loans. It is important for loans to become more accessible to assist with economic development.

Europe can learn from Latvia

Levits is confident the European Union and the world agree Latvia has done a lot and more to put an end to the country’s long-standing money laundering system.

The president is confident Latvia’s adopted finance system regulation is the safest and the most efficient in Europe and Latvia should encourage the EU to adopt a single finance system regulation.

Latvia currently has high standards now but this is not enough if other EU countries have lower standards, says Levits.