Latvia’s prime minister forms a work group to ensure Ventspils Freeport’s operations

On Thursday, 12 December, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has issued an order on formation of a work group under Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in order to ensure undisrupted operations at Ventspils Freeport, as reported by the prime minister’s press-secretary Sandris Sabajevs.

He says it was done after the US Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) added the freeport to the global Magnitsky list of sanctions.

The order states that the work group will be managed by Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits and will include Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns, Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro, Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce, Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards.

The work group will also include the prime minister’s office manager Jānis Patmalnieks, Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks, Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) Santa Purgaile and State Treasury head Kaspars Āboliņš.

The prime minister’s order states the work group was formed to ensure proper coordination of work and

provide undisrupted operations of Ventspils Freeport and reduce corruption risks and thereby reduce the influence of US sanctions on Latvia’s transit system and national economy as a whole.

On Monday, 9 December, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) established sanctions against a number of people and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

«Corruption steals away a country residents’ resources, basic services and economic capabilities, all the while making a small number of people rich and contributing to destruction of the environment, political instability and conflicts,» said US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

OFAC mentioned four organizations owned or controlled by Lembergs – Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

OFAC has issued a Global Magnitsky General License Nr.1, which allows for limiting transactions performed by Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association for 30 days.

In accordance with established sanctions, all of Lembergs' properties, shares in companies and aforementioned organizations, as well as directly or indirectly owned structures in USA or owned or controlled by US citizens are to be blocked and have to be reported to OFAC.

Meanwhile, Aivars Lembergs has decided to step down as chairman of Ventspils Freeport.

Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has also reported plans to have the state take control over Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport.