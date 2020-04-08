Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis

We are financially well-situated in this crisis, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

He reminds at the beginning of the crisis the amount of «clean money» in the State Treasury was one billion euros to help overcome the crisis. As of yesterday, however, this amount reaches 2.6 billion euros. «We have continued successfully borrowing on international markets at very low 0.2%, 0.4% interest rates,» said the prime minister.

He stresses this money will be used to procure protective gear, equipment for hospitals, support for businesses, idleness benefits, as well as measures to stimulate the economy when «doors open again».

«We have commenced discussions on the most efficient way to do this,» said Kariņš.

According to him, compared to other European countries, Latvia has more than 10% of GDP in the form of money or guarantees in financial tools, which can be used to stimulate the economy.

«Most European countries are not in this situation. We are well-situated financially in this crisis,» admits that prime minister.

When told about the situation when idleness benefits are not paid to employees of companies because of debts, the prime minister said businessmen have to discuss with the State Revenue Service repayment of debts in a three-year period.

Kariņš stressed all who pay taxes are able to apply for idleness benefits. According to him, this situation outlines the fact there are many workers in Latvia who don’t do this. «This is a very serious problem we have to fix by slightly changing our tax system to make sure everyone is able to participate,» said the prime minister.

He did not deny there is a big difference in support for people who pay taxes and those who do not. «We do not intend to leave anyone overboard. Still, we have to understand – if a person has not paid taxes for years, they have to wait until the state first provides support to those who have,» said the head of the government.

As for businessmen who cheat with idleness benefits, Kariņš promises to punish them harshly. He reminds provision of untrue information to the State Revenue Service is a punishable offence. «I will support punishing dishonest people with full extent of the law, because this is unacceptable behaviour in a time when many people are desperate for money. […] This is basically stealing residents’ money, and we will punish this sort of behaviour,» said the prime minister.

As for possible dishonest behaviour by commercial banks, the politician stressed discussions with banks have commenced and a solution will be found. «We have different tools available in the country. I would urge commercial banks to keep in mind the state is here to stay and if banks want to maintain good relations with the state, they should think twice before thinking in a near-sighted way,» said the prime minister.