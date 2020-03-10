Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February

At the end of February 2020 the level of registered unemployment in Latvia was 6.3% of economically active population, which is 0.1 percentage point below the previous month’s level, as reported by the State Employment Agency (NVA).

At the end of February 2020 a total of 58 247 unemployed people were registered with NVA, which is 585 people less than a month prior, when 58 832 people were registered as unemployed.

The lowest registered unemployment level at the end of February was observed in Riga region – 4.3%, which is as much as a month prior, whereas the highest unemployment level was observed in Latgale region – 13.9%, which is as much as a month prior.

In Vidzeme and Zemgale the registered level of unemployment did not change in February, reaching 6% and 6.5% of the economically active population, whereas in Kurzeme the level of registered unemployment had reduced 0.1 percentage points and was 7.3% of the economically active population.

Data from NVA shows that the level of registered unemployment in Riga was 4% at the end of February.

At the end of 2019 Latvia’s registered unemployment level was 6.2% of the country’s economically active population.