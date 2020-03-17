Latvia’s ruling coalition supports Jānis Vitenbergs; JKP reserves judgement

On Monday, 16 March, political forces forming the ruling coalition in Latvia agreed to support KPV LV party’s picked candidate for the post of economy minister Jānis Vitenbergs. However, the New Conservative Party (JKP) refrains from providing an opinion about his fitness for the minister’s post.

After a meeting of the Coalition Council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists that Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro has stepped down and KPV LV has picked Vitenbergs as his replacement. Until the new minister enters his post, economy minister’s duties will be performed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens.

Generally Kariņš supports Vitenbergs as a candidate, but before making the final decision he said he wants to meet with Vitenbergs. Currently it is unknown if Vitenbergs’ candidacy could be submitted to the Saeima for approval. Nevertheless, Kariņš promised to not delay with this matter.

«This means the coalition remains unchanged.»

Kariņš says it is expected for Vitenbergs to be proposed to the Saeima and a vote may happen soon.

Other coalition partners also support Vitenbergs as economy minister. However, JKP leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns admits his represented political party is neither in support of nor against Vitenbergs. Before making its decision the party wants to meet with the candidate.

Bordāns says the topic of economy is currently the second priority topic next to health. «At the moment, Latvia’s Economy Ministry stands without a minister, who has decided to leave his post not because of personal or family reasons but because his permit to access official secrets was annulled. JKP does not believe one person can be replaced with another as minister. On top of that, this is a state security matter. This is why before making any decisions, JKP wants to meet with Vitenbergs and the prime minister,» adds JKP representative.

KPV LV leader Atis Zakatistovs adds his party has picked a candidate for the post of economy minister, ensuring stability of the government during a crisis. ‘The moment this matter reaches the Saeima, all of society will be able to clearly see which political parties play around with government stability during a crisis. I would welcome a stable government during a crisis,’ says Zakatistovs.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce says a state of emergency has been declared in the country. This is why

all parties have to maintain pragmatic government work, ensuring time is not wasted in resolution of internal political problems.

«Economy Ministry has an important role. We would be happy if the new economy minister starts working as soon as possible. I have personally worked with Vitenbergs and I can say only good about him – he is a material and pragmatic person able to work with others,» says Pūce, adding Attīstībai/Par! faction will decide on Vitenbergs as economy minister. Nevertheless, he predicts the party will support Vitenbergs if the decision is made to hold a vote in the Saeima.

Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards agrees with his partners in the belief that Latvia needs an economy minister with high quality standards, because now is the time to make critically important decisions.

«We all know Vitenbergs as the head of Saeima’s National Economy Committee. Lately he has demonstrated himself from his best sides. But in relation to security aspects, Vitenbergs is also a member of Saeima’s National Security Committee with permit to access official secrets,» adds Gerhards.

Kariņš also stresses it would be unwise to leave the country without an economy minister, especially if there is a candidate.