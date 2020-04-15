Latvia’s state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis

Working remotely has demonstrated it is possible to save money on many functions in state administration. This is why it is possible state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis, said Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

He stressed this measure is not the goal in of itself even though it is clear now it is possible to save money and use funding for other means. «The state has already saved EUR 1.4 million on business trips. This is why we have to look and see what else we can save money on working remotely,» adds the prime minister.

When asked if government has considered the option to reduce wages and bonuses in state administration, the prime minister said this topic is not on the agenda, but if the offer is extended, it will be considered.

On Wednesday, 15 April, the prime minister issued a resolution for all ministers to review expenditures of state institutions and divert unused funding towards efforts to battle COVID-19, as reported by the prime minister’s bureau.

«COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of a number of events in Latvia this year. I have ordered ministers to review expenditures of state institutions. The government will divert unused funding to battle COVID-19 consequences. I have invited independent state institutions to do the same,» said Kariņš.

Ministers have to submit information about unused funding to Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, who will compile this information and will submit it to the government for review.

As previously reported, the state of emergency continues in Latvia.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, the government declared a state of emergency until 14 April. Later, however, it was decided to extend it until 12 May.