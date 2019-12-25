Latvia’s territories with the largest percentage of children – Mārupe, Ādaži and Babīte

Most children eagerly wait for Father Christmas to come and bring presents. This is why the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia has decided to look at data and compile a roadman for Father Christmas – locations in Latvia with the largest percentage of children.

The Top five locations in which the population of one-third of the densely populated areas consists of children under the age of ten includes Peles in Mārupe Country (36%), Āņi in Ādaži and Lapsas in Babīte Parish with 32%, Jaunsils in Ķekava Parish with 31% and Braslas Street in Ogresgala Parish with 30% of children.

Every fourth and fifth (20-28%) of residents are children under the age of ten in 37 other densely-populated territories, of which Pieriga has the largest number of children (54%). Aside from that, the largest percentage of children is found in Blankas in Koknese County’s Bebry Parish (28%), as well as Lielciecere (27%) and Brocēni D (25%) in Brocēni County, according to information compiled by CSP.

There are 1 187 densely populated areas in Latvia with at least 50 residents. 11 of them have no children under the age of 10. 1-10% of children under the age of ten live in 573 territories. Together this accounts for half of all densely populated areas in Latvia.