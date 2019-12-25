Latvia’s territories with the largest percentage of children – Mārupe, Ādaži and Babīte
Most children eagerly wait for Father Christmas to come and bring presents. This is why the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia has decided to look at data and compile a roadman for Father Christmas – locations in Latvia with the largest percentage of children.
The Top five locations in which the population of one-third of the densely populated areas consists of children under the age of ten includes Peles in Mārupe Country (36%), Āņi in Ādaži and Lapsas in Babīte Parish with 32%, Jaunsils in Ķekava Parish with 31% and Braslas Street in Ogresgala Parish with 30% of children.
Every fourth and fifth (20-28%) of residents are children under the age of ten in 37 other densely-populated territories, of which Pieriga has the largest number of children (54%). Aside from that, the largest percentage of children is found in Blankas in Koknese County’s Bebry Parish (28%), as well as Lielciecere (27%) and Brocēni D (25%) in Brocēni County, according to information compiled by CSP.
There are 1 187 densely populated areas in Latvia with at least 50 residents. 11 of them have no children under the age of 10. 1-10% of children under the age of ten live in 573 territories. Together this accounts for half of all densely populated areas in Latvia.
Transport Ministry to turn to police over compensation paid to ex-LDz board
Transport Ministry intends to turn to law enforcement institutions over the compensation paid to ex-Latvian Railway chairman Edvīns Bērziņš and board member Aivars Strakšas, as Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits told journalists on Monday, 23 December.
KNAB has not handled a single criminal case about potential corruption at Latvian ports
Throughout its entire existence Latvia’s Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has never had a criminal process regarding possible corruption at any of Latvia’s ports.
Latvian Emergency Medical Service’s director is hopeful about the service’s future
The Emergency Medical Service has lately managed to implement a number of changes, says the service’s director Liene Cipule, adding that she is generally hopeful about the service’s future.
LTV: ZZS is slow with cutting ties with Aivars Lembergs after US sanctions
After USA imposed sanctions against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, the only member of the Union of Greens and Farmers who has asked Lembergs to leave politics entirely is ex-finance minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola. Other members of the party have so far been more cautious in their public statements on this topic, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
ZZS member Jānis Dūklavs’ business partner ends up under US sanctions
USA has added Yaroslavl Shipyard to its list of sanctions. For years Saema deputy Jānis Dūklavs’ business partner from Russia Igor Shekhelev was associated with this company, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
Volume of petrol imported to Latvia up 5.2% in first ten months
The volume of motor petrol imported to Latvia in the first ten months of 2019 has declined 5.2% when compared to the same period of 2018, whereas the volume of diesel fuel has declined 3.3%, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Kariņš: Ventas osta to ensure professional and depoliticized port management
Ventas osta, the state company created to perform the functions of Ventspils port, will provide a professional and depoliticized management of the port, says Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.
BNN summary of the week: Ventspils Freeport free of sanctions. Toxic Lembergs. Farewell to Riga City Council
It is often the case when problems left unattended start getting resolved only when the situation starts getting worse. This is why the application of US sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes, and four organizations under his influence basically forced the government to start resolving the port problem.
Ex-President of Latvia wants to manage Latvian Basketball Association
Latvia’s former president Raimonds Vējonis has officially submitted his application as a candidate for the position of president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by LBS.
Justice Minister suspends State Land Service’s director general Zvidriņa
Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has ordered a disciplinary case against State Land Service director general Solvita Zvidriņa, suspending her.
Attīstībai/Par! picks Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate
The Attīstībai/Par! association of political parties has picked Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate in Riga, as confirmed by the party.
Alcohol and tobacco products to become more expensive in Latvia next year
In accordance with the Law on Excise Tax, with 1 January 2020 onward, excise tax on tax products and tobacco products will increase, reminds State Revenue Service.
Producer price level in Latvia's industry decrease 0.4%
Compared to October, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry dropped by 0.1 % in November 2019. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market dropped by 0.5 %, however prices of exported products increased by 0.3 %.
Linkaits on port management model: we have to look forward, not back
Saeima’s approved law amendments that provide for the foundation of a new state company – Ventas osta – represent a step towards a new port management model, Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits told LETA.
Estonia to host British Prime Minister on Saturday
Estonia will host a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, December 21, after an exchange of prime ministerial text messages, Estonian media report.
Saeima conceptually supports changes for prosecutor general’s approval
Latvia’s Saeima has conceptually supported amendments to the Law on the Office of the Prosecutor and the Law on Judicial Power, which provide for changing the order in which the prosecutor general is approved in position, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Saeima decides: Riga City Council will be allowed to be elected for more than five years if dismissed
In spite of opposition deputies’ objections and opposition from one coalition party, members of the ruling coalition adopted amendments to laws on Thursday, 19 December, allowing election of Riga City Council for a term of longer than five years in the event of its dismissal.
Nuclear fuel in Belarus’ new plant to arrive in coming months
Belarus’ first, the Astravyets nuclear powerplant, is expected to receive its first nuclear fuel delivery in early 2020, as reported by Lithuania’s LRT broadcaster and Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA.
Saeima conceptually supports Riga City Council dismissal
Latvia’s Saeima has conceptually supported the legislative draft detailing Riga City Council’s dismissal. It provides for dismissing the city council and appointing an interim administration, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Russia to appeal against disqualification of its athletes over doping manipulations
Russia has decided to officially appeal against the four-year ban on its athletes to compete in major international sporting events under the Russian flag over manipulations with doping tests.
USA: de-listing of Ventspils Freeport was possible thanks to Latvian government’s active work
The sanctions US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control were lifted after the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes, stepped down from the freeport’s board and the Latvian government performed actions to end his influence there, according to the latest press-release of the US Department of the Treasury.
Burovs picked as Honour to Serve Riga candidate list leader in snap elections
After ten years of cooperation, Honour to Serve Riga has decided to run in snap elections in Riga without Harmony. The party has picked Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs as the leader of its list of candidate, the politician told Delfi TV programme with Jānis Domburs.
Freeport authority: Ventspils port has returned to operating normally
With the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control lifting sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority, the port has returned to operating normally, as announced by Ventspils Freeport authority public relations head Inga Ieviņa.
Newest comments
-
Маks @ 2019-12-24 18:38:30
Hey Although the government did not support what the national party wanted, their opposition had to take second place to higher priority amendments to the budget. The question of residence permits by means of investment in real estate was a trivial issue when seen in context of the government agenda, and there seemed to be no compromise to be found, however almost everyone in the government of Latvia had similar ideas regarding the possibility of introducing additional requirements for residence permits in the form of needed investment in support of Latvian families, included into immigration law. Thanks
-
Zerry @ 2019-12-19 22:50:42
Interesting, why only now Ms. Reizniece-Ozola requires that? Why not earlier?
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:51:24
Yes take over ports and sell to foreign capital. OECD nonesense over national interests. No wonder why SNL laughs at them.
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:44:28
Failed state and a laughing stock for neighbors and global society at large. Distruction at the expense of the nation and redistribution of wealth (between political elites). First the banks then the ports. Anything else? there is nothing else. A titanic led by prime minister who holds the US citizenship just in case the things turn too ugly. A true patriot. NOT.
-
Jonathan @ 2019-12-18 21:21:40
This is tant amount to blackmail by America and a poorly disguised bid to increase exports of shale gas from the USA. Such sanctions would bolster a move to shift away from dollar domination. A foolish move by America.