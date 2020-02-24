Latvia’s unemployment level reportedly at 6.3% in 2019

61.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were unemployed in 2019. Compared to 2018, number of unemployed persons dropped by 11.5 thousand or 15.8 %.

Last year, Latvian unemployment rate constituted 6.3 %, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than in 2018. Unemployment rate among females still was lower than among males – 5.4 % and 7.2 %, respectively, according to the results of the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Latvian Central Statistical Bureau (CSB).

Compared to Q3, unemployment rate did not change and constituted 6.0 % in Q4 2019. In Q4, 57.9 thousand people were unemployed, which is 1.0 thousand people or 1.7 % less than in Q3.

Since Q3 2008, Latvian unemployment rate exceeds the European Union (EU) average (except for Q1 2015 when both indicators were equal). In Q3 2019, Latvian unemployment rate (constituting 6.0 %) was 0.1 percentage points under the EU average (6.1 %). In Q4, unemployment rate in Latvia was higher than in Estonia (4.1 %), while lower than in Lithuania (6.4 %).

Over the year, the number of long-term unemployed persons (those who cannot find work for 12 months or more) reduced by 7.0 thousand, and in 2019 it constituted 23.3 thousand persons. In 2019, the share of long-term unemployed persons in the total number of unemployed persons declined by 3.5 percentage points – from 41.7 % in 2018 to 38.2 % in 2019.

In Q4 2019, there were 17.9 thousand long-term unemployed persons and in Q3 – 21.8 thousand. In Q4, the share of long-term unemployed persons in the total number of unemployed persons constituted 31.1 %. Compared to Q3, the indicator has dropped by 5.9 percentage points.

In 2019, youth unemployment rate constituted 12.4 %, which is 0.2 percentage points higher indicator than that recorded a year ago (12.2 % in 2018). Out of the total number of unemployed persons, 7.7 thousand or 12.6 % were young people aged 15–24. During the year, number of young unemployed persons fell by 0.3 thousand, whereas their share in the total number of unemployed persons grew by 1.6 percentage points.

In Q4 the previous year, youth unemployment rate constituted 10.1 %, which is 1.2 percentage points lower indicator than registered in Q3. The number of young unemployed persons dropped by 0.8 thousand and constituted 6.4 thousand or 11.0 % of the total number of unemployed persons (7.2 thousand or 12.2 % in Q3).

From 2013 to 2016, Latvian youth unemployment rate was lower than the EU average, yet in 2017 it was 0.1 percentage points higher. In 2018, Latvian youth unemployment rate was 3.0 percentage points lower than the EU average (15.2 %). However, Latvia still has the highest youth unemployment rate in the Baltic states, compared to 11.1 % in Estonia and 11.9 % in Lithuania.

In 2019, 36.3 % of all young people were active, i.e., employed or actively seeking a job (unemployed), while 63.7 % of young people were inactive (mainly studying and not seeking a job). In Q4, 37.3 % of all young people were active, while 62.7 % inactive.

In 2019, 30.6 % or 428.2 thousand people aged 15–74 were inactive (incl. 155.1 thousand people aged 65–74), i.e., were neither employed nor actively seeking a job. Compared to 2018, the number of unemployed persons dropped by 0.5 thousand or 0.1 %. In Q4, 30.5 % or 425.1 thousand people aged 15–74 were inactive. Compared to Q3, inactive population grew by 3.8 thousand or 0.9 %.

In 2019, 13.8 thousand people or 3.2 % of the inactive population were discouraged to find a job (13.4 thousand people or 3.1 % in 2018). In Q4, this population accounted for 13.0 thousand people or 3.1 % of the inactive population (14.8 thousand people or 3.5 % in Q3).

In 2019, Labour Force Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 27.9 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 16.0 thousand households, while in Q4 – to 6.9 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 3.9 thousand households.