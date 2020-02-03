Latvia searches for allies to prevent EU cohesion funding reduction

No member state of the European Union (EU) should suffer from a serious or disproportionate reduction of the EU multi-year budget for 2021-2027. This position is outlined in the declaration signed by 15 countries and approved at the recent EU Friends of Cohesion summit in Portugal.

Latvian Foreign Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica has said that only by securing sufficient financing for Cohesion Policy and General Agriculture Policy will it be possible to implement EU’s ambitious climate goals.

Representatives of member states present at the meeting admitted that the Cohesion policy will not only serve as a tool for social economic convergence but also as support for climate goals in the next funding planning period.

Kalniņa-Lukaševica stresses that Latvia sees the future Cohesion policy as an opportunity to improve economic growth by implementing climate-friendly, sustainable and modern initiatives.

The declaration approved at the summit stresses that the capacity of investments in the Cohesion policy is very important for the EU to be able to respond to challenges that appear. This is why participants of the summit requested preserving funding in the Cohesion policy at the same level as it was in 2014-2020.

Participants of the summit also invited accomplishing a sufficiently ambitious, fair and transparent agreement for the EU long-term budget. Timely approval is a pre-condition for a next generation programme and is needed to give a clear signal to Europe’s economy.

Kalniņa-Lukaševica said she is happy with the unity of participants of Friends of Cohesion summit about the importance of the Cohesion policy for the next finance planning period. The Friends of Cohesion summit was organized nearly a month prior to an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on 20 February 2020, which will be dedicated to the EU multi-year budget 2021-2027 period.

During the visit the parliamentary secretary also met with Portuguese Foreign Affairs Ministry’s state secretary for European affairs Ana Paula Zacarias. During consultations participants discussed Latvian and Portuguese relations, EU multi-year budget development and problems associated with approval, EU trade policy and planned conferences about the future of EU.