Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has outlined the joint visit of Baltic and Polish foreign affairs ministers as a strong indication of the EU perspective for North Macedonia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Rinkēvičs together with his Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevičius and Estonian vice-foreign affairs minister for EU affairs Märt Volmer visited Skopje, where they met with North Macedonian officials.

In a conversation with North Macedonian president Stevo Pendarovski, Rinkēvičs said Baltic and Polish foreign affairs ministers’ joint visit is a strong indication of the EU perspective for North Macedonia.

On Monday, 2 March, European Commission (EC) published an updated progress report on North Macedonia, which repeats the recommendations provided in May 2019 in relation to EU accession talks.

Commenting on talks, Rinkēvičs said North Macedonia has earned the right to start EU accession talks in the near future. According to him, EU’s expansion is a process based on criteria completion, so North Macedonia has earned the right to commence EU accession talks soon. North Macedonia has completed EU Council’s objectives and has demonstrated confident commitment to continue initiated reforms, the ministry reports.

Rinkēvičs stressed that commencement of accession talks would be the first step towards a long transformation, adding that commencement of talks with North Macedonia and Albania is a strong and believable affirmation of EU perspective not only for these two countries but the entire Western Balkan region, the ministry says.

Foreign affairs ministers also met with North Macedonian prime minister Oliver Spasovski and foreign affairs minister Nikola Dimitrov. Soon North Macedonia will become a NATO member state, the ministry adds.