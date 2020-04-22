Latvia to divert 75 million euros for road maintenance during crisis

To contribute to road construction during the crisis caused by the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, Latvia’s government plans to divert EUR 75 million for this, as agreed upon by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed persons.

Finance Ministry reports it is planned to divert EUR 75 million from the state budget programme Finances for Emergency Situations to Transport Ministry to finance road maintenance projects.

Allocation of finances for the road construction sector is associated with the state of emergency declared in Latvia to prevent the economy from running cold and to stimulate economic growth and entrepreneurship.

«Traditionally during periods of economic decline finances are invested in public infrastructure development projects like road and bridge construction, which contributes to development of construction and other related industries, creates jobs and generates tax revenue for the state budget,» Transport Ministry explains.

According to the ministry, state infrastructure development investment projects will be the strong bedrock for the recovery of Latvia’s economy after the end of the state of emergency. «They will serve as a stimulating solution for the economy, because the construction sector creates added value for associated design, construction material manufacture and service sectors affected by the crisis. It is possible to attract to the construction sector additional labour force from sectors affected by the crisis,» admits Transport Ministry.

The aforementioned EUR 75 million will be used to restore and reconstruct road sections and bridges that are in poor shape.

In total the State Road fund will receive EUR 255.27 million from the state budget in 2020. With additional funding, the total amount may reach EUR 330.27 million.

The final decision on allocation of additional funding will be made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

As it is known, because of the COVID-19 pandemic Latvia has declared a state of emergency until 12 May. Along with the state of emergency there are a number of restrictions that have considerably affected the business sector.