bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 10.03.2020 | Name days: Silvija, Liliāna, Laimrota
LatviaLatvia

Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 10, 2020

cultural heritage, Latvia, funding, Europe, Culture MinistryLimited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.

It is planned to allocate EUR 5 579 856 the Large Guild restoration. No more than EUR 1 680 000 is planned for Dailes Theatre Square and no more than EUR 739 222 for the Latvian Riflemen Square, the ministry explains.

Vizule notes the selection of application commenced in line of European Regional Development Fund funding for restoration of cultural monuments.

Investments from the EU fund will be aimed at not only preservation and protection of cultural and nature heritage but also for the development of new functions for monuments of cultural heritage, ensuring their integration into the local economic structure to develop their economic independence and reduce the burden on state and municipal budgets.

Approving the new requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers, the government has commenced implementation of the European Regional Development Fund Specific Objective 5.5.1 ‘To preserve, protect and develop significant cultural and natural heritage as well as to develop related services’ as part of the fourth project selection stage for the preservation of cultural heritage within Riga’s historic centre. The project is implemented by Riga municipality and state company State Real Estate, Vizule says about the project.

Keywords: cultural heritage Culture Ministry Europe funding Latvia


Leave a reply

As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case

Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.

March 10, 2020

Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits

In the Russian State Duma, it has been proposed to amend the constitution to remove the limit of two terms for the presidential office. This would grant incumbent Vladimir Putin as chance to be re-elected, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

March 10, 2020

Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga

Limited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.

March 10, 2020

Estonia considers ways to help firms as virus affects business

With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Estonia is looking at areas, where local companies could be affected, and ways to help businesses, ERR reports.

March 10, 2020

Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus

Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, said Fiscal Discipline Council chairperson Inna Šteinbuka in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Tuesday, 10 March.

March 10, 2020

BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks

Political forces with their contacts in high posts of law enforcement institutions are simply «pulling the brakes on investigated cases». This means even if a criminal case is commenced, it is left largely uninvestigated or is sabotaged, as BNN was told in an interview with lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs about the criminal case regarding Olainfarm talks.

March 10, 2020

In Estonian Reform Party, no competition to rule of Kallas

The Estonian Reform Party, which is the largest party in the Estonian parliament, but is working in the opposition, is nearing its leadership contest. Yet, there is only one contender, the current chairwoman Kaja Kallas, ERR reports.

March 10, 2020

US to begin withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan

The US have announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, implementing a peace deal with the Taliban group in the country invaded by the US in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 10, 2020

Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February

At the end of February 2020 the level of registered unemployment in Latvia was 6.3% of economically active population, which is 0.1 percentage point below the previous month’s level, as reported by the State Employment Agency.

1 comment
March 10, 2020

Latvian Welfare Ministry rejects Saeima’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners

Latvia’s Welfare Ministry has decided not to support Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners. Instead the ministry proposes discussing improving existing regulations, as reported by minister Ramona Petraviča’s advisor.

March 10, 2020

Italy expands virus outbreak travel ban to whole country

The government in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, has imposed from Tuesday, March 10, nationwide travel restrictions, French news agency AFP reports.

March 10, 2020

Gold bars arrested in Rīgas satiksme procurement criminal case

Five gold bars worth approximately EUR 100 000 have been arrested in the Rīgas satiksme procurement case, according to information from LETA.

March 10, 2020

Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps

The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.

March 9, 2020

Global oil prices drop sharply

Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.

March 9, 2020

Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19

Due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in foreign countries, Latvia’s consular service is unable to pay for a return ticket to Latvia in situation when the previously bought ticket is invalid, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department.

March 9, 2020

Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%

Compared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.

March 9, 2020

SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup

Last year, patients in Latvia paid a total of EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markup applied by wholesale traders and pharmacies, as reported by International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.

March 9, 2020

Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation

AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

March 9, 2020

Magnitsky case-related assets worth half a million dollars arrested

Latvian State Police’s Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has arrested assets related to Magnitsky case worth half a million dollars, as reported by State Police Public Relations Office’s senior specialist Elīna Priedīte.

March 9, 2020

Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever

Estonian citizens have been recommended over the introduction of quarantine in northern Italy to return home from the areas if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as cited by the ERR.

March 9, 2020

Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions

Why does Nemiro continue risking Latvia’s economic state by maintaining friendly relations with people of questionable reputation and standing?

March 9, 2020

Dutch court starts trial into flight MH17, murder of 298 people in Ukraine

A court in the Netherlands, is opening proceedings into the downing of the flight MH17 and the murder of 298 people in 2014, in eastern Ukraine. Three Russian and one Ukrainian citizen is the suspect, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 9, 2020

For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license

Because of Riga municipality’s negligence, tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have not had appropriate license for ten years. Nor are there any regulations that require trams and trolleybuses to undergo regular technical examination as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

1 comment
March 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people

The government of Italy has introduced travel restrictions in territories hit by the novel coronavirus, where a total of 16 million people live, BBC reports.

March 9, 2020

Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia

Three more infection cases with coronavirus Covid-19 have been found in Latvia, making the total number of infection cases six, according to the announcement from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on Twitter.

March 9, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have your had to cancel travel plans because of coronavirus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!