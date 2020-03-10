Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga
Limited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.
It is planned to allocate EUR 5 579 856 the Large Guild restoration. No more than EUR 1 680 000 is planned for Dailes Theatre Square and no more than EUR 739 222 for the Latvian Riflemen Square, the ministry explains.
Vizule notes the selection of application commenced in line of European Regional Development Fund funding for restoration of cultural monuments.
Investments from the EU fund will be aimed at not only preservation and protection of cultural and nature heritage but also for the development of new functions for monuments of cultural heritage, ensuring their integration into the local economic structure to develop their economic independence and reduce the burden on state and municipal budgets.
Approving the new requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers, the government has commenced implementation of the European Regional Development Fund Specific Objective 5.5.1 ‘To preserve, protect and develop significant cultural and natural heritage as well as to develop related services’ as part of the fourth project selection stage for the preservation of cultural heritage within Riga’s historic centre. The project is implemented by Riga municipality and state company State Real Estate, Vizule says about the project.
Keywords: cultural heritage Culture Ministry Europe funding Latvia
As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case
Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.
Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits
In the Russian State Duma, it has been proposed to amend the constitution to remove the limit of two terms for the presidential office. This would grant incumbent Vladimir Putin as chance to be re-elected, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga
Limited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.
Estonia considers ways to help firms as virus affects business
With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Estonia is looking at areas, where local companies could be affected, and ways to help businesses, ERR reports.
Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus
Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, said Fiscal Discipline Council chairperson Inna Šteinbuka in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Tuesday, 10 March.
BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks
Political forces with their contacts in high posts of law enforcement institutions are simply «pulling the brakes on investigated cases». This means even if a criminal case is commenced, it is left largely uninvestigated or is sabotaged, as BNN was told in an interview with lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs about the criminal case regarding Olainfarm talks.
- Interviews ,
- Money ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
In Estonian Reform Party, no competition to rule of Kallas
The Estonian Reform Party, which is the largest party in the Estonian parliament, but is working in the opposition, is nearing its leadership contest. Yet, there is only one contender, the current chairwoman Kaja Kallas, ERR reports.
US to begin withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan
The US have announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, implementing a peace deal with the Taliban group in the country invaded by the US in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February
At the end of February 2020 the level of registered unemployment in Latvia was 6.3% of economically active population, which is 0.1 percentage point below the previous month’s level, as reported by the State Employment Agency.
Latvian Welfare Ministry rejects Saeima’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners
Latvia’s Welfare Ministry has decided not to support Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners. Instead the ministry proposes discussing improving existing regulations, as reported by minister Ramona Petraviča’s advisor.
Italy expands virus outbreak travel ban to whole country
The government in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, has imposed from Tuesday, March 10, nationwide travel restrictions, French news agency AFP reports.
Gold bars arrested in Rīgas satiksme procurement criminal case
Five gold bars worth approximately EUR 100 000 have been arrested in the Rīgas satiksme procurement case, according to information from LETA.
Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps
The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.
Global oil prices drop sharply
Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.
Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
Due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in foreign countries, Latvia’s consular service is unable to pay for a return ticket to Latvia in situation when the previously bought ticket is invalid, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department.
Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%
Compared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.
SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup
Last year, patients in Latvia paid a total of EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markup applied by wholesale traders and pharmacies, as reported by International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.
Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
Magnitsky case-related assets worth half a million dollars arrested
Latvian State Police’s Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has arrested assets related to Magnitsky case worth half a million dollars, as reported by State Police Public Relations Office’s senior specialist Elīna Priedīte.
Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever
Estonian citizens have been recommended over the introduction of quarantine in northern Italy to return home from the areas if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as cited by the ERR.
Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions
Why does Nemiro continue risking Latvia’s economic state by maintaining friendly relations with people of questionable reputation and standing?
Dutch court starts trial into flight MH17, murder of 298 people in Ukraine
A court in the Netherlands, is opening proceedings into the downing of the flight MH17 and the murder of 298 people in 2014, in eastern Ukraine. Three Russian and one Ukrainian citizen is the suspect, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license
Because of Riga municipality’s negligence, tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have not had appropriate license for ten years. Nor are there any regulations that require trams and trolleybuses to undergo regular technical examination as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people
The government of Italy has introduced travel restrictions in territories hit by the novel coronavirus, where a total of 16 million people live, BBC reports.
Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
Three more infection cases with coronavirus Covid-19 have been found in Latvia, making the total number of infection cases six, according to the announcement from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on Twitter.
Recommended
- BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks
- Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions
- BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition
- Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction
Latest
- As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case
- Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga
- Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus
- BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks
- Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February | 1
- Latvian Welfare Ministry rejects Saeima’s proposal to ban child adoption by foreigners
- Gold bars arrested in Rīgas satiksme procurement criminal case
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%
- SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup
Most read
- Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia
- Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
- Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Samples from 152 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
- airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions
- Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19
- Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union
Most commented
- Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February | 1
- For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license | 1
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup
- Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia
- Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica
- Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19
- Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%
- Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia
- airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks
Top 5 Business news
- Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website
- Number of accused persons in ABLV Bank criminal case increases to 14
- BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition
- Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics
- Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction
Top 5 Social news
- Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia
- Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
- Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people
- Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
- Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
Top 5 World news
- Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation
- EU raises coronavirus risk level, deeming it moderate to high
- Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia
Top 5 Video
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Newest comments
-
Psy @ 2020-03-10 19:04:22
Bull--###t - I am looking for job myself since state employment agency could not find me suitable job..so I singned a paper to not to hinder their perfect statistics and now I am on my own....
-
3 @ 2020-03-10 17:03:43
-
Joseph Neofytou @ 2020-03-10 16:57:52
-
Sam @ 2020-03-10 16:50:46
-
Bob @ 2020-03-09 12:10:10