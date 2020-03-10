Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga

Limited project submission selection for the restoration of Dailes Theatre square, Latvian Riflemen Square and the Large Guild Building has commenced, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers requirements approved on Tuesday, 10 March, confirms Culture Ministry’s representative Dace Vizule.

It is planned to allocate EUR 5 579 856 the Large Guild restoration. No more than EUR 1 680 000 is planned for Dailes Theatre Square and no more than EUR 739 222 for the Latvian Riflemen Square, the ministry explains.

Vizule notes the selection of application commenced in line of European Regional Development Fund funding for restoration of cultural monuments.

Investments from the EU fund will be aimed at not only preservation and protection of cultural and nature heritage but also for the development of new functions for monuments of cultural heritage, ensuring their integration into the local economic structure to develop their economic independence and reduce the burden on state and municipal budgets.

Approving the new requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers, the government has commenced implementation of the European Regional Development Fund Specific Objective 5.5.1 ‘To preserve, protect and develop significant cultural and natural heritage as well as to develop related services’ as part of the fourth project selection stage for the preservation of cultural heritage within Riga’s historic centre. The project is implemented by Riga municipality and state company State Real Estate, Vizule says about the project.