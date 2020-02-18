Latvia will continue fighting for fair financing in EU’s next multi-year budget

It is in Latvia’s interests to reach a timely agreement on the next European Union (EU) multi-year budget to help contribute to projects and secure uninterrupted investments in Latvia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On Monday, 17 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs participated in the EU General Affairs Council meeting. During this meeting, participants had discussed the preparations for the approval of the EU multi-year budget 2021-2027.

Rinkēvičs stressed Latvia currently analyses the European President’s prepared offer for the new EU multi-year budget.

«Although the new offer has certain improvements and this is considered a good foundation for a discussion, Latvia does not believe we have reached a point when our interests have been taken into account completely,»

stressed the minister. With that in mind, Latvia will continue defending its interests in budget talks for cohesion and agriculture policy funding.

Read also: Prime Minister: next EU budget’s cohesion funding for Latvia may drop by one billion euros