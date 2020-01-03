Latvian army commences massive procurement of cargo and special logistical vehicles
2020 will mark the conclusion of the procurement of 120 Unimog cargo vehicles. In 2019, Latvian army also commenced a procurement of another type of transports and special logistical vehicles, as confirmed by Defence Ministry.
Some of the 120 Unimog vehicles have already been received by Latvian armed forces.
The army had also commenced a procurement of cargo vehicles with carrying capacity of five to 15 tonnes, as well as logistical vehicles above 15 tonnes last year.
Procurement of distance mine-laying systems, armoured bridge layers and combat engineering vehicles was commenced in 2019.
Read also: Latvian army’s next year’s budget focused on maintaining defensive capabilities and development
Defence Ministry reminds that the National Guard had received three Husky road demining vehicles from the US government last year. Training of personnel has also commenced. USA has also supplied 12 universal tractors.
In accordance with the contract signed with USA on the supply of four Black Hawk helicopters, Latvian air forces plan to procure necessary warehouse equipment, as well as different maintenance and repair equipment.
Among the most important plans outlined for 2020 is also the transition to a new combat uniform prints, the signing of a procurement of 10 000 backpacks, as well as the continuation of the procurement of new type of combat armour vests.
CVK urges government to allocate around 915 000 euros for signature collection
After performing estimates, Latvia’s Central Election Commission sent a letter to Finance Ministry and the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to provide funding of EUR 914 870 for the organization of signature collection for a referendum in relation to legislative drafts halted by the state president, as reported by CVK representative Laura Zaharova.
2020 starts with slew of changes in Lithuanian life
The New Year in Lithuania has ushered in many key changes in nearly every field of life. The keenest observers counted at least three dozen novelties in taxation, education, health and salary and pension systems. BNN lists below just the most vivid changes.
Latvian army commences massive procurement of cargo and special logistical vehicles
2020 will mark the conclusion of the procurement of 120 Unimog cargo vehicles. In 2019, Latvian army also commenced a procurement of another type of transports and special logistical vehicles, as confirmed by Defence Ministry.
Industrial production output in Latvia decreases 0.2% in 2019
Compared to November 2018, industrial production output fell by 0.2 % in November 2019. That was affected by output drop in manufacturing by 0.8 % and in mining and quarrying by 16.9 %, while in electricity and gas supply there was an increase of 3.9 %.
In Estonia, 200 km internet cable built to cater 9 000 households
In Estonia, a high-speed internet cable has been built by electric grid operator Elektrilevi hoping to attract around 9 000 households to the project. For a customer to receive a connection, it will cost close to 200 euros.
Kazāks: FKTK merge with the Bank of Latvia has more advantages than disadvantages
The merge of the Bank of Latvia and Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) has more advantages than disadvantages. Nevertheless, in this case it is important to separate monetary policy and financial market monitoring functions, as well as ensure reserves of the Bank of Latvia are not affected in litigations with the supervisory institution, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks.
Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid
As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government.
Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages has dropped by more than 500
Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages around Latvia has declined by more than 500, as reported by Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Friday, 3 January.
Estonia officially joins UN Security Council
The Estonian flag has been raised at the UN Security Council in the U.S., where the Baltic country has been elected to protect international law globally, together with 14 other countries in 2020 and 2021. Estonia plans to Estonia will attend all sessions, have the right to vote and will chair two sanctions committees.
Prosecutor formerly responsible for Sprūds’ case given disciplinary penalty for negligence
Prosecutor Uldis Cinkmanis has been given a disciplinary penalty for negligence in the criminal case involving ex-insolvency administrator Māris Sprūds.
U.S. air strike on Iran general raises Middle East tensions
After a U.S. air strike in Iraq, where an influential Iranian general has been killed, Iran has warned of a harsh retaliation. The development is expected to increase tensions in the U.S.-Iran relations, which have been strained for long time already.
Riga’s mayor dismisses city council’s City Development Department’s director
Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs has cancelled the order made in his absence regarding the appointment of Emils Jakrins as acting director of Riga City Council’s City Development Department, as reported by the city council.
NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission reduced to eight fighter jets
The NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission has been reduced from 12 to eight fighter jets as of 2020.
After German zoo fire, three suspects turn themselves to police
After a tragic fire in a German zoo that destroyed a primate house taking the lives of over 30 animals, three suspects have turned to police as investigators pointed to flying New Year paper lanterns as a possible cause.
Džineta Innusa appointed as board chairperson of Rīgas satiksme
Latvian Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa has been appointed as chairperson of the board of public transport company Rīgas satiksme. On Thursday, 2 January, the council of Rīgas satiksme met with the company’s newly-elected board.
«Our youngsters deserve our admiration», says Kaljulaid to Estonian nation
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has addressed the balance between the youthful international view of young people and the tradition-keeping way of more experienced generations in her New Year’s address.
Sanctions not enough. ZZS would part ways with Lembergs if court finds him guilty
The Union of Greens and Farmers would part ways with any politician found guilty of some crime. This applies to Aivars Lembergs, promises ZZS board and Latvian Green Party board chairman Edgars Tavars.
Eco Baltia vide submits complaint over Riga’s waste management procurement
LLC Eco Baltia vide as submitted a complaint over Riga City Council’s organized household waste management procurement, according to information from Procurement Monitoring Bureau.
Turkey: 200 thousand people on move to Turkey in war-torn Syria
In the Syrian province of Idlib, which has recently suffered an air strike offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces, over 200 thousand migrants are moving to neighbouring Turkey, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Fuel prices in Latvia increase 6.1% starting with 2020
Following the increase of excise tax starting with 1 January 2020, fuel prices in Latvia have increased in amplitude from 1.7% to 6.1%, according to observations by LETA.
Nausėda wishes Lithuanians to «work together for justice and better life»
In the New Year’s address to the people of Lithuania, President Gitanas Nausėda has called for unity, greater trust and the work for the common good of all people.
Study: 62.1% of businesses are negative about road state and transport quality
62.1% of businesses consider the quality of local and international transport and the state of roads in Latvia poor or very poor, according to Turība University’s Business Index.
Rīgas satiksme receives new board; both Jakriks and Epalte-Drulle approved
Following documents submitted by the selection committee, the council of Riga municipality’s public transport company Rīgas satiksme has approved a new management board, the company affirms.
Estonia raises minimum wage by 44 euros
Minimum wage in Estonia has from the beginning of the year 2020 been increased by 44 euros from 540 to 584 euros before taxes.
Kremlin’s Sputnik closes Estonia office after sanctions
Russian state-controlled media organisation Sputnik has terminated cooperation with the employees of its Tallinn office in the wake of sanctions, Estonian and Russian media report.
