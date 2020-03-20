Latvian authorities dismantle cocaine-smuggling criminal group

This month the State Revenue Service’s (VID) Tax and Customs Police successfully apprehended an organized group of people laundering money gained for narcotics contraband, as confirmed by VID.

The organized criminal group procured, stored, moved and distributed a narcotic substance (cocaine) in large volumes. As part of the criminal process police commenced ten searches in homes of members of the organized group in Riga, Riga district and Jelgava.

During an investigation, VID Tax and Custom Police officers received information about an international organized group led by an Estonian citizen with a residence permit in Latvia. A total of six persons have been detained as part of the criminal process. Two of them have been put under arrest, as VID reports.

VID Tax and Customs Police has commenced a criminal process in accordance with Part 3 of Section 195 of the Criminal law.

Narcotics were smuggled from Netherlands to the United Kingdom using cargo vehicles, hiding the contraband among the cargo. Several Latvian citizens were involved in the illegal scheme – truck drivers who delivered narcotics and delivered the illegally obtained funds to Latvia, VID reports.