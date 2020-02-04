Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»

On 31 January 2020 Latvian State Police arrested one Niks Endziņš, who was previously accused of spreading false news, for publishing a video on his Facebook profile in which he incited national hatred and, among other things, invited to «liquidate all of the Chinese».

The public statement released by State Police mentions, without revealing the person’s name, that officers of State Police Main Criminal Police Office detained a 1997-born man for inciting national and ethnic hate.

The detained person had published a video on his social network profile. This video caused a major public resonance. The man was later put under arrest. The Criminal Procedure Law allows Endziņš to appeal the security measure in Riga Regional Court.

State Police report that together with colleagues from Cyber Crimes Enforcement Unity they had performed monitoring on social media and found a video published by some man. This video contained false information that incited ethnic hatred. A criminal process was initiated in accordance with Part 2 of Section 78 of the Criminal Law.

The aforementioned video depicted Endziņš, who claimed that a person infected with the new coronavirus has entered Latvia. He also mentioned in the video that «generally those Chinese [censored] should be liquidated, the entire country should be. Nothing good ever comes from there». The video has since been taken down.

Law enforcers determined the home address of the author of the video. The man was promptly arrested when police arrived there. Searches were also performed in the person’s home. Multiple pieces of evidence were confiscated – data storage devices, computers, mobile telephones and hard drive disks.

Police also investigate what the man said about a person infected with the coronavirus entering Latvia.

The press statement cites the chief of Criminal Investigations Department’s 1st Office Romāns Jašins, who said people often irresponsibly post different information on the internet, often misleading society with made-up and false facts that result in panic and overreacting.

«Before publishing anything, it is necessary to carefully consider the information, because once published, information remains on the internet forever and people may be held responsible,» said Jašins.