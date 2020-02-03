Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China

Latvian citizen has been successfully evacuated from China’s Wuhan region, where the outbreak of the coronavirus was first observed, to France, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs through Twitter.

The minister also reported that the evacuated Latvian citizen will spend two weeks in quarantine in France.

The minister also thanked the French government for provided support.

«Latvian citizen has been evacuated from coronavirus-affected Wuhan to France, where she will spend two weeks in quarantine. I extend my gratitude to the French government for assistance and support!» he wrote on his Twitter page.

As previously reported, the coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed for 17 200 people in China. So far the disease has claimed 361 lives.

A total of 95 coronavirus infection cases have been registered outside of China, as well as one death in the Republic of the Philippines. The World Health Organization has reported an increase with the number of people infected with the coronavirus and numbers continue increasing, because samples from several thousand people are waiting for laboratory tests.

BNN had previously reported that the current subtype of the virus has been designated 2019-nCov and is described as a type not previously observed among humans. Because of the rapid spread of the virus, many airports around the world have adopted health inspection measures and increase security.

Chinese authorities report the virus originated in Wuhan seafood market, where «illegal trade was performed with wild animals». The market has been closed since the beginning of 2020.