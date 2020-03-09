Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19

Due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in foreign countries, Latvia’s consular service is unable to pay for a return ticket to Latvia in situation when the previously bought ticket is invalid, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department.

The consular service is also unable to cover expenses for Latvian travellers staying in foreign countries for longer.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris says that after Italian authorities’ established quarantine in part of North Italy, Latvian citizens currently remaining in Italy have turned to the ministry for information on ways to compensate unexpected losses caused by cancellation of travel plans.

Beķeris says in such cases people have to contact their travel operator, insurance company, or even Consumer Rights Protection Centre.

If a person has ended up in an emergency situation and the person is unable to cover costs related to returning home, or if they have no other way to acquire finances to afford the road home, Foreign Affairs Ministry may provide a loan.

«If there are no other options available – asking relatives, municipal administration or other sources – the Foreign Affairs Ministry may provide a loan,» explains Beķeris.

The ministry stresses that the consular service does not cover costs related to staying in another country. The service also cannot provide Latvian citizens with exceptions, which also applies to foreigners, or issue documents that confirm why a person has missed work or studies.

Latvian consular service can assist residents by providing recommendations about territories affected by Covid-19 and preventive measure, as well as information about travel restrictions and communication with local authorities.

At the same time, the consular service can provide information on options to travel from territories affected by the virus, as well as organize and coordinate evacuation, but only when evacuation efforts have been announced.

If Latvian citizens are in need of consular assistance, they should contact the Consular Department’s hotline +371 26 33 77 11, or write to e-mail address palidziba@mfa.gov.lv.

Also, when travelling abroad, the Consular Department recommends registering with the Consular Register using Foreign Affairs Ministry’s app Ceļo droši, as well as follow the department’s Facebook page – facebook.com/celodrosi.

On Sunday, 8 March, Italy quarantined the region around the country’s financial capital Milan and tourism centre Venice to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read also: Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

The quarantine, which will last until 3 April, includes Lombardy and 14 other provinces – a region with a population of more than 15 million people or a quarter of the country’s population. During the quarantine authorities will strictly limit traffic to and from the quarantine zone.

Because of health and safety reasons Latvian national airBaltic airline decided to cease all flights to and from Milan and Verona from 9 March to the end of April, as confirmed by the airline.

Passengers who had previously booked flights that have since been cancelled are advised to contact the airline personally.

Foreign Affairs Ministry had previously reported that Latvian citizens staying in North Italy have to keep consider possible prolonged stay in Italy or even consider ways to leave the region entirely.

The ministry stresses that because of the quarantine in Italy and travel restrictions in North Italy applies to all people in the region, including Latvian residents. For them this means postponing their return to Latvia.

Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s representatives also say that Italy’s decision limits the mobility of private persons. There are exceptions, of course, for example if travelling to and from is related to work, some emergency or health problems. In all cases it will be necessary to probe the importance of having to leave the quarantine area.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris says the ministry already receives many calls from Latvian residents staying in North Italy with requests for advice and assistance.

The ministry recommends following information published by the institution on Facebook, as well as turn to the consular service for assistance.