Latvian Culture Ministry to discuss with experts maintaining low VAT for cultural events

Latvia’s Culture Ministry plans to look for opportunities to maintain reduced VAT rate for organization of cultural events, the ministry reports.

The ministry will do this in cooperation with industry professionals – producers or cultural events, NGOs, as well as municipalities and culture life organizers in regions.

«Looking at Finance Ministry’s proposals for tax changes, Culture Ministry needs to consider proposals for taxation of tickets for cultural events from three viewpoints – the influence potential changes may have on consumers, organizers and the state budget,» says Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis.

He continues: «VAT application cannot considerably affect prices of cultural events. This is why we believe reduced VAT rate should be applied, as it is in most EU member states.»

«At the same time, it is important to avoid distorting the free market by differentiating VAT rate depending on who organizes the event – public, non-government or private sector.»

The first discussion took place 24 February. Private sector producers participated in the discussion. A meeting with representatives of culture sector NGOs is planned for Wednesday, 26 February. At the beginning of March the dialogue will continue with municipal representatives, including management of culture centres and regional concert halls. During discussions proposals will be compiled by the ministry to then submit for decision-making to the National Culture Council.

On 25 February, the Cabinet of Ministers will review Finance Ministry’s report on recommendations for improvement of Latvia’s tax system.