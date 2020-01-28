Latvian Economy Minister does not have plans to make taxes «green»

Currently there is no specific plan to use taxes to improve state goals in relation to climate neutrality in Latvia, said Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro at a press-conference after a government meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.

In the government’s approved Economy Ministry’s developed National Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 it is proposed reaching ‘green’ goals using tax policy.

One of the main activities is assessing the opportunity for reviewing real estate tax benefits within the framework of tax policy guidelines and local governments.

After the government meeting, the minister stressed that it is currently not possible to accurately discuss any actions in relation to making taxes green because no decisions have been made so far.

He stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers is committed to not performing changes to the tax system until 2021, and the government stands firm with this commitment.

Nemiro also mentioned that previously there had been concerns about higher taxes for older vehicles. He said there are no such plans, because NEKP 2030 does not provide for that.

Read also: Programme: minister wants state secretary gone over an objection

As previously reported, on Tuesday, 28 January, the Cabinet of Ministers supported NEKP 2030. After the plan’s approval it will be submitted to the European Commission. Firstly the plan’s implementation will be coordinated by the prime minister’s National Energy and Climate Council.

NEKP 2030 will be the main document for long-term and climate policy’s formation. The plan’s long-term vision is developing a climate neutral national economy in a sustainable, competitive and safe way.

To total funding for the plan’s implementation is estimated at nearly EUR 10 billion.