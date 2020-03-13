Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

BNN had previously reported that Ralfs Nemiro, ignoring US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, had no reservations about attending the opening ceremony of a new and modern factory in Ventspils together with the sanctioned person. He also posted a photo depicting the two of them together at the ceremony on his Facebook page.

It should be mentioned here that this is not the first time when Nemiro spends time with people of questionable reputation. Nemiro was also sighted partying on a yacht with his advisor for legal affairs, lawyer Rebenoks, who is involved in Olainfarm «inheritors’ wars». On top of that, even after public discussions of Rebenoks’ reputation and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s refusal to pick Rebenoks as a candidate to Latvenergo’s council, Nemiro continue doing this. With Latvenergo a no-go, without any hesitation Rebenoks was instead pushed as deputy board chairman of Riga Freeport.

More on this topic here: Latvia’s Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions

On Friday, 13 March, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told media representatives that he received information from the Constitution Protection Bureau that the minister’s permit to work with official secrets was annulled. Because of that, KPV LV is asked to pick a new candidate for the post of economy minister.

Kariņš says he is not aware of the reasons why Nemiro’s permit was annulled, adding this was a surprise for him.

KPV LV representative Atis Zakatistovs told journalists he, too, is surprised with this. At the same time, Zakatistovs said a state of emergency was declared in the country yesterday because of Covid-19. The possibility of the government’s collapse makes the situation all the more serious. This is why KPV LV plans to use the time to discuss and pick a new economy minister candidate by Monday, 16 March.

«The prime minister has asked us to pick a new candidate. We will provide our answer on Monday,» added Zakatistovs.

The coalition cooperation agreement states it is possible to request dismissal for a minister of any cooperation partner if he has lost trust and in situations when the person’s work is insufficient from a professional quality standpoint and if the cooperation partner does not perform the duties they had accepted in accordance with the deal and is thereby unable to secure the priorities outlined in the Declaration for the Cabinet of Ministers’ planned activities, or if the minister has intentionally impacted the country’s international reputation.

The agreement also provides for keeping partners informed of plans to relieve ministers, their resignation or other changes to the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers no less than 48 hours prior to the decision’s official announcement.

Ralfs Nemiro became Latvia’s economy minister on 23 January 2019, when the Saeima approved Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s composed government.