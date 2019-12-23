Latvian Emergency Medical Service’s director is hopeful about the service’s future

The Emergency Medical Service (NMPD) has lately managed to implement a number of changes, says the service’s director Liene Cipule, adding that she is generally hopeful about the service’s future.

In her interview to Rīta panorama, Cipule said that some time ago she had to admit that NMPD will never have as many people as it once had. This is why, she said, it is necessary to look for solutions to compose ambulance brigades of different size.

According to the head of the service, one of the main criteria for evaluating NMPD work is the arrival time, which has not been impacted by reforms.

According to Cipule, next year’s biggest challenge is making sure «fire-fighting solutions» turn out sustainable and the quality of reformed services is reinforced.

NMPD expects wages to increase for employees, funding for ambulance equipment, as well as look for finances to afford vehicles. NMPD may consider purchasing smaller and cheaper vehicles for two-may ambulance brigades.