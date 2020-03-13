Latvian Fiscal Discipline Council recommends postponing tax reform

Considering uncertain economic development and high risk level, it would be best to postpone the tax reform, as well as other fiscally-sensitive activities until the situation has normalized, as the newly-elected Fiscal Disciplinary Council (FDP) concluded at its first meeting.

The members of the council admit that under current state of emergency caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in the economy is very volatile and hard to predict. At the same time, the council predicts that in the coming months it will be especially difficult to reach indicative growth indexes previously outlined by Finance Ministry. On top of that, budget revenue will be lower than planned and budget deficit will go out.

As noted by the Finance Discipline Council, Covid-19 risks include the effect from quarantine measures, which may result in growing pressure on the state social insurance fund, manufacturing activity reduction (tied to cut off global supply network), declined income from tourism and industries related to it – passenger transports, catering and accommodation industries. There are also monetary flow risks for insurance companies because of increased demand for services.

According to experts, Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak took place under conditions of slowed economic growth in Latvia and the EU.

The council had previously pointed towards external and domestic economic risks, including trade uncertainty, freight volume decline in transit industry, which commenced in 2019, as well as low lending activity.

Experts say this economic tension is also observed in other EUR member states. Leaders of multiple Eurozone member states have announced the need to perform economic stabilization and support measures with fiscal influence.

The council believes if Latvia’s government decides to implement similar support measures, they have to be short-term, reasonably evaluated and aimed at reducing negative economic effect.

At the same time, it is mentioned that unjustified budget deficit increase is unacceptable, as it could negatively affect Latvia’s credit rating and make access to international financial markets more difficult.