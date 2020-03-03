Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

On Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.

Of this amount, EUR 1.7 million will be allocated for the programme «Funding for Emergency Situation». The remaining amount will be used for other means.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admitted at a government meeting that likely this one allocation of funds will not be enough, promising to turn to the Cabinet of Ministers again if a need for more funding appears again.

Additionally, she explained that this request for funding may be possible under a moderate scenario. ‘This is under the scenario when the situation does not escalate exponentially and uncontrollably,’ she said.

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, meanwhile, stressed the government should be able to react dynamically. He asked Healthcare Ministry to follow the developing situation, stressing ‘it is best to stay one step ahead than run back’.

Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens stressed the need to establish close ties between Interior Ministry’s and Healthcare Ministry’s services. The prime minister agreed.

Additional funding is planned to be used to cover costs that surfaced as a result of procurement of necessary individual protection equipment, including respirators, protective eyewear and waterproof jumpsuits for family doctors, healthcare institutions, Emergency Medical Service and Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

Additionally, finances are needed for laboratory work and procurement of reagents and laboratory equipment, as well as artificial lung ventilation equipment and non-invasive ventilation equipment.

It is also planned to procure special transportation capsules for the Emergency Medical Service.

For example, Healthcare Ministry explains that Latvian Infectology Centre’s capacity allows for 200 laboratory tests daily. By increasing the centre’s capacity it will be possible to perform around 550 tests daily.

Funding is also needed to procure medication to combat the virus.

At the same time, Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital needs funding to properly process patients infected with Covid-19 virus and procurement of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation equipment.

Additional EUR 116 088 is needed so that Emergency Medical Service can afford creating new ambulance brigades. The minister reported that from now on two service ambulance brigades perform collection of samples and reporting of suspicions about possible Covid-19 infection cases to Latvia’s Infectology Centre.

EUR 752 301 will be diverted towards EU procurements. For example, Latvia plans to procure 50 000 single-use gloves, 30 000 respirators, 30 000 protective eyewear, 15 000 jumpsuits and other medical goods. Viņķele explains EU general procurements will reach Latvia in April. The minister stresses that there is a great deal of competition for this procurement, because there is high demand for this funding around the world.

As previously reported, the first Covid-19 infection case in Latvia was recorded on Monday, 2 March.

More on this topic: Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia

The new coronavirus was found in Estonia on Thursday, 27 February, and in Lithuania and Belarus on Friday, 28 February.