Latvian government approves Indriķis Muižnieks as rector of University of Latvia

LETA
March 26, 2020
Indriķis Muižnieks

On Thursday, 26 March, Latvia’s government decided without any discussions to approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the rector of University of Latvia.

The government’s issued order mentions Muižnieks was approved as rector of LU on 4 August 2015 for his first four-year term, which has since ended. This prompted his approval for a second term, because «in June 2019 the Constitutional Assembly of the university approved him as the rector».

The first vote about Muižnieks was accompanied by scandals and controversial statements. On 24 May the LU Constitutional Assembly’s vote results were the following: 141 votes in favour of Muižnieks and 143 votes against him. Muižnieks’ approval under these results caused confusion among some residents. A repeated vote was held shortly after, and Muižnieks won.

After lengthy discussions at the end of August 2019, Latvia’s government decided not to approve Indriķis Muižnieks as LU rector, because Education and Science Ministry believed the law was breached.

On 28 August Muižnieks turned to court in an attempt to overturn the government’s decision and requested a temporary restriction for approval of a new rector.

On 30 September the court halted the decision unfavourable for Muižnieks. Because of this, the acting rector Gvido Straube lost his status and Muižnieks was appointed in his stead.

The court’s decision means until the case has been reviewed fully, the June’s rector election is considered valid. The court had initially concluded the part of the violations outlined in the order is absent. Additionally, part of them have no legal importance, because they are either not related to the rector’s election or are insignificant.

Later the government decided to overturn the court’s ruling. Administrative Regional Court preserved the ruling of the first instance court in place, including the prohibition to organize new LU rector elections. Nevertheless, the court admitted the government has the right to pick an acting rector. This is why the government was given an opportunity to replace acting rector Muižnieks. On 1 December Straube was picked as acting rector.

On 10 February the court satisfied Muižnieks’ plea and admitted the 29 August order of the Cabinet of Ministers with which Muižnieks was not approved as rector of LU as illegal and void.

At the same time, the court declared the Cabinet of Ministers has three weeks from the day the ruling comes to force to repeatedly decide on Muižnieks’ approval as rector of LU.

The ruling mentions that, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, 13 participants of the Constitutional Assembly of the University of Latvia had no rights to take part in the 24 May vote and that exactly 13 votes stood between the two candidates, making it possible that illegal participation in elections may have affected the outcome.

The court, on the other hand, believes the argument about 13 reserve members’ rights to receive mandates as participants of the Constitutional Assembly has no bearing on the case.

Additionally the court mentioned that objections voiced during the hearing about LU structural units’ proposal for participants of the Constitutional Assembly to consider stepping down. LU has the right to act to ensure a sufficient number of participants are able to take part in meetings in order for the Constitutional Assembly to be able to make decisions.

The court notes the Cabinet of Ministers made its decision on the issue of an administrative act unfavourable for Muižnieks was made based on violations that are untraceable or have no legal importance because they are not directly associated with the rector’s election or are insignificant.

«This is why we see the Cabinet of Ministers has used its freedom in choice of administrative acts incorrectly,» the ruling mentions.

