Latvian government approves rules for Riga and Ventspils Freeport

To ensure operations for Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport without jeopardizing security in the harbour or on land, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved on Tuesday, 4 February, the rules of the two of Latvia’s biggest ports and ordered ministries to clarify and correct the final redaction, as reported by Transport Ministry.

«Ventspils and Riga are the biggest ports in Latvia and both have considerable influence over the country’s transport industry and Latvia’s national economy as a whole. Industry’s results are very important for competitiveness. This is why port rules have to meet international standards and be easily comprehensible for all port service users,» stresses Transport Ministry.

The ministry’s prepared rules outline the approved borders of port territories on land and at sea. The new rules also clarify port captain duties, functions, competence, responsibilities and plan of action in the event of accidents at sea.

The rules also clearly outline the basic principles for security and safety, handling of dangerous freights and potential pollutants, as well as storage rules, information about sea routes. The new rules also outline other requirements important for port operations. As for environmental protection, rules clarify requirements for ship bunkering operations, the ministry reports.

Port rules also outline provision of navigation equipment, as well as ship movement within the harbour: the order within which information regarding ship entry and exit to and from the port is exchanged and how tugboat services are provided.

Also the prepared rules provide regulations for ship berthing, mooring, berth and structure operation, environmental protection and fire protection requirements. The new rules establish the order under which port deepening work, border control, freight inspection and port fee collection is performed. Port fees are publicly accessible at Ventspils Freeport website, Transport Ministry reports.

Rules were developed based on the Saeima’s amendments to the Law on Ports on 12 December 2019, which delegate development of rules for Ventspils and Riga freeports to the Cabinet of Ministers.

To promote Riga and Ventspils freeports’ transparency in decision-making and information accessibility in accordance with OECD principles, Latvia’s government approved Transport Ministry’s prepared amendment for both Latvian port’s by-laws.