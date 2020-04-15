Latvian government considers adopting unemployed persons aid benefit

Latvia may introduce an unemployed persons aid benefit. This support would be paid if a person fails to find a job after the end of the period of payments of unemployment benefits.

This solution was discussed during a meeting of the government work group for support of entrepreneurship and the employed on Wednesday, 15 April.

Finance Ministry reports the work group agreed to continue discussing the option of adopting unemployed persons aid benefit.

It is expected that an insured person who receives unemployed person benefit in accordance with the Law on Unemployment Insurance will have the right to request additional unemployed aid benefit if they fail to find a job after the end of the period of time when they are paid unemployed person benefits. The amount to be paid is not known yet – discussions will continue.

The initial offer provides for the benefit payment period to be no longer than four months after the end of the previous benefit payment period.

This new benefit may be provided by the request of the unemployed person. The request needs to be submitted to the State Employment Agency (NVA) by 31 August 2020.

If the benefit amount is below the unemployed person’s aid amount, the person will be allowed to reject the unemployed person’s benefit and instead receive only the aid, but for no longer than four months.

It is also planned to outline the benefit recipient’s duties: mainly participate in NVA activities associated with job-seeking.

Currently unemployment benefits are paid to persons with unemployed status for eight months.

As previously reported, to reduce the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has made a number of decisions, including financing from the state budget sick leaves for employed persons, as well as postponing advance payments of personal income taxes and extending tax holidays for businesses for three years.

On top of that, companies that meet specific criteria are able to apply for idleness benefits for their employees, which is 75% of their wage, but no larger than EUR 700 a month. Self-employed persons and employees of micro-enterprise companies are also eligible for idleness benefits.

The government has also decided to include Altum as a support mechanism to assist businesses in overcoming COVID-19 crisis.