Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings

A new restriction imposed by the Latvian government states that no more than two people are allowed to gather in a room of a public place. This restriction will not extend to people living in the same household, parents and their children, as well as persons performing duties associated with their profession.

This much is dictated by the restrictions approved by the government on Sunday, 29 March, as confirmed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

Kariņš called the new restrictions «two and two», as a compulsory requirement for Latvian residents is keeping a 2 m distance from each other.

Kariņš stressed the objective of this restriction is limiting the spread of COVID-19. «For us to accomplish this, our government has gradually adopted restrictions to get ahead of events. Other countries more often experience events and then react. Here in Latvia we act proactively to limit the spread of the virus,» explained Kariņš.

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele explained that employers are responsible for ensuring the safety of employees working in groups.

Violation of restrictions imposed by the government is administratively or criminally punishable, the minister reminds.

The majority of responsibility for monitoring compliance with restrictions is put on the shoulders of State Police, which may be asked to assist municipal police, the minister explains, adding that law enforcers perform both proactive actions and respond to complaints from residents. The minister explains the Health Inspectorate also performs inspections.

The Code of Administrative Violations provides a fine of up to EUR 350 for violating the aforementioned restrictions.

Commencement of administrative litigation does not automatically mean a person will be punished. Before applying a penalty, police will determine what happened and later decide on a penalty.

For breaching restrictions imposed for the duration of the state of emergency, the Criminal Law provides deprivation of freedom for up to three years, community service or a fine. If violation of restrictions caused serious consequences, the Criminal Law provides a punishment of deprivation of freedom for up to eight years.