Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

On Thursday, 3 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the Latvian Code of Administrative Violations in the final reading. The new changes increase the fine for violation of epidemiological security requirements, as well as restrictions imposed for the duration of the state of emergency in the country.

Administrative liability is also provided for violating requirements for provision of idleness benefits, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers considers different measures and restrictions. However, it has been observed that people sometimes refuse to comply with safety restrictions, putting at risk their lives and the lives of the people around them, as mentioned in the legislative draft’s annotation.

To ensure effective execution of the government’s orders, the penalty for breach of epidemiological restrictions has been increased from ten to 2 000 euros for private persons (previously ten to 700 euros) and 140 to 5 000 euros for legal persons (previously from 140 to 2 800 euros).

The fine for breaching restrictions imposed for the state of emergency is also will be the same for private and legal persons (previously up to 350 euros), the parliament notes.

At the same time, amendments provide administrative liability for persons who do not report having been infected, having been in contact with an infected person or had been to a country or territory hit by the infection. This administrative violation will be punishable with a fine from 10 to 2 000 euros. State Police and municipal police are the institutions responsible for taking action in such cases.

At the same time, amendments also establish administrative liability for breach of idleness benefit provision requirements, as reported by the Saeima press-service.

It is also planned that for provision of false information to the State Revenue Service to receive idleness benefits private persons or board members will be fined up to 1 500 euros with or without added measure to annulling their right to take specific posts in commercial companies.

Amendments come to force the day after their promulgation.