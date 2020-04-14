Latvian government promises mechanism to relieve low income recipients of debts

On Tuesday, 14 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported Justice Ministry’s prepared seven legislative draft package intended to provide an option for low-income recipients with relatively small debts an option to be relieved of debts.

Previously Justice Ministry explained the private person insolvency process outlined in the Insolvency Law is relatively expensive and is not applicable for persons with debts reaching EUR 5 000.

Currently persons with low income have no legal way to resolve their insolvency problems.

The new regulation will be applicable for a limited range of private persons – those with debts not exceeding EUR 5 000 consisting of a specific type of debt. Applications for relief of debts will be evaluated by a sworn attorney. Prior to review of the application, the private person will have to pass financial literacy courses.

The legislative draft provides for a court of justice to review complaints about sworn lawyers’ activities or decisions.

It is also planned to delegate to courts a new solution – the option to cancel a private person’s relief of debts.

Read also: Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»

On top of the new legislative draft on relieving private persons of debts, the government has also developed amendments to multiple regulations to ensure full use of the new regulations. Amendments are planned for the Civil Procedure Law, Insolvency Law, the Law on the Enterprise Register of the Republic of Latvia, Notary Law, the Law on Personal Income Tax and the Corporate Income Tax Law.

The law will come to force once it has been approved by the Saeima and promulgated by the president.