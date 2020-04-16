Latvian government reserves 2.5 million as bonus pay for police officers and border guards

Latvian government has supported reserving EUR 2 590 703 as bonus pay for police officers, border guards and State Security Service officials during COVID-19 crisis, as reported by Interior Affairs Ministry.

Bonus pay will be 20% of their wage.

Finance Ministry will provide Interior Affairs Ministry funding for this from the budget for emergencies to secure payments of bonus pay between 12 March and 31 May.

Bonus pay is intended for officials of State Police, State Border Guard and State Security Service.

Criteria state the bonus pay is intended for officials who work directly with COVID-19 patients or potentially infected people.

«Like doctors, interior affairs system’s workers subject themselves to the risk of infection and work extra hours. The speed at which we recover from the pandemic also depends on the services and doctors. This is why, looking at the work of participating services, I would like to stress they have earned recognition for their efforts,» says Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens.

As previously reported, Latvian State Police and State Border Guard are involved in controlling measures during the state of emergency.

Bonus pay will be paid to Emergency Healthcare Service doctors, Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre’s specialists, Healthcare Ministry’s Crisis Management Group specialists, doctors of Latvia’s Infectology Centre, as well as people working in laboratories.