Latvian government signs new contract for Latvia’s pavilion in Expo 2020

The government has signed a 1.4 million euros worth contract for the construction of Latvia’s pavilion at Expo 2020, which will be held in Dubai, as confirmed by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro.

He says signing of the contract for the construction of Latvia’s pavilion means the country will be prepared for Expo 2020.

At the same time, Nemiro admits the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) is currently working on assessing Latvian companies’ desire to participate in the expo and the way it is possible to present Latvia’s pavilion during the expo – from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

BNN had previously reported that the cost of Latvia’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai have dropped to EUR 1.4 million, as confirmed by the economy minister.

Latvia’s government had previously approved allocation of EUR 4.4 million from the state budget for the country’s participation in Expo 2020. Later, however, after terminating the contract with Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on organization of the country’s participation in the expo a new solution was found, allowing Latvia to rent the pavilion from the United Arab Emirates.

Nemiro says the government’s stance remains unchanged and it provides for Latvia’s participation in Expo 2020.

The minister’s objective was to find a way to reduce the costs of Latvia’s participation, which were previously estimated at EUR 4.4 million.

The latest estimates show it may be possible to reduce costs to EUR 1.4 million. According to Nemiro, these costs account for the pavilion’s construction. The rent contract with the United Arab Emirates provides for partners from the two countries to participate in construction procurement procedures and other organizational affairs. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates will be responsible for dismantling the pavilion after the expo.

According to Nemiro, Latvia’s pavilion will be built on time and the idea will be similar to the one presented by LCCI. The structure will be adapted to Dubai’s climate, which is something that was not properly considered in the previous project.