Latvian government supports dismissal of State Land Service’s director general

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported Justice Ministry’s prepared decision project that details the dismissal of the State Land Service (VZD) director general Solvitai Zvidriņa from her post, as confirmed by Justice Ministry.

The ministry’s released press-conference cites Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns, who said Zvidriņa has failed to ensure good management at VZD or ensure execution of the institution’s duties.

During investigation of a disciplinary case multiple violations were uncovered, including unjustified reorganization of VZD and structural changes with no clear purpose. For example, VZD regional office was liquidated without first performing an assessment. Near liquidation of the IT structural unit without an appropriate assessment and delegation of its functions to other service providers is also considered a negative act because it could have very negatively affected the functioning of the IT technology, stresses the minister.

Problems were also found for finance management and personnel assessment. There was also failure to provide sufficient information to the minister and ministry officials for a long time. The aforementioned violations put at risk VZD’s functions and execution of the government’s delegated objective.

Therefore the minister stressed the uncovered violations are reasons enough to dismiss Zvidriņa from her post.

The ministry adds it was found during Bordāns’ initiated disciplinary case that since Zvidriņa was appointed the head of the institution there have been multiple major changes to its structure and organization of work. However, Zvidriņa failed to ensure development of internal regulations and justifiable reasons for reorganization, nor did she submit them to the justice minister for approval. This is why it was not possible to check the usefulness aspects of these changes. Generally the implemented changes had put at risk the functions of VZD and state interests suffered as a result.

Additionally, multiple new structural units and post in them were created on top of reorganization in VZD. On top of that, posts were reformed, created and classified in a way circumventing regulations and breaching the order established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

By illegally including the wrong index in orders for bonus pay in 2018 and 2019, EUR 74 460 was overpaid in bonuses, the ministry explains.

On 23 December 2019 Ineta Baldiņa was appointed as acting director general of VZD.

As previously reported, Bordāns issued an order for commencement of a disciplinary case against Zvidriņa, suspending her in her post. Justice Ministry claimed at the time Zvidriņa’s management did not ensure good management, planning, personnel and structural change execution.

Bordāns said the decision on dismissal of VZD director general was made based on multiple violations uncovered by Justice Ministry and reports submitted by multiple VZD employees in accordance with whistle-blowing order.